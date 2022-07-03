Rihanna reappears for the first time after becoming a mother

Rihanna credit:Bang Showbiz

Rihanna welcomed her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in May in Los Angeles, California. The last public appearance of the interpreter of ‘Umbrella’ was on May 9 in the same city while she dined with her boyfriend in an exclusive restaurant for Mother’s Day.

Now, the Barbadian singer has reappeared in public for the first time after becoming a mother, at the Wireless Fest music festival in London, where A$AP Rocky had a musical performance.

According to the TMZ site, Rihanna opted for an urban and very comfortable outfit for the moment, with a large black feather jacket and matching leggings. In addition, she wore a silver chain around her neck and large hoop earrings.

Before attending the presentation, the singer was caught in Los Angeles boarding a private jet bound for England with her baby in her arms.

The Grammy winner first revealed in January that she was expecting her first child with Rocky. After she was photographed showing off her baby bump in New York, a source told People magazine that she was “excited to be a mom” and “couldn’t be happier.”

“Anything Rihanna does, she does it her way on her own schedule, and having a baby is no different,” the source said, adding that Rihanna and Rocky were “over the moon” with their baby on the way. “They’re just like any other set of parents-to-be. Yeah, they happen to be famous, but they’re just the cutest, giddiest young couple expecting a child.”