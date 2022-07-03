“Rescue Mission 2″: Joe Russo reveals more details of the sequel with Chris Hemsworth

“Rescue Mission” is one of the most viewed and most played films on Netflix. (Netflix)

Since its premiere in 2020, Rescue Mission (Extraction) became the third most viewed film on the platform (surpassed Blindly Y Red alert). Starring Chris Hemsworth (Thor) and directed by one of the brothers RussianJoe (Avengers: Endgame), the film focused on the life of a mercenary, Tyler Rake (Hemsworth), with a dramatic personal history that has left him with nothing to lose.

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

In these circumstances he accepts the most difficult mission of his life: a boy, Ovi Mahajan (Rudhraksh Jaiswal), son of an imprisoned narco, is kidnapped, as part of a fight between big traffickers, in an impenetrable city in Bangladesh. The story of this seemingly impossible rescue is not for our brave Rake.

In extreme cold, Hemsworth and Sam Hargrave took this photo while filming. (@samhargrave)

The film, based on the graphic novel Cityof Ande Parkshas a second confirmed delivery that will arrive soon Netflix and will be led by Sam Hargrave. And little by little different details have been known. The filming took place at the end of last year in Europe, and we realized that the tragic ending of the first installment, in which Tyler fell wounded into a river and made us think that he had died, is not so, since that we are seeing it alive and kicking in the new shoot. The images that circulated the most were in the city of Prague in the Czech Republic, covered in snow in the middle of winter.

Shooting of the film in the middle of the cold. (@samhargrave)

Brothers Russian were interviewed by Collider following the premiere of The Gray Man, another project that they have ready to premiere in Netflix with an all-star cast that includes Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas Y Chris Evans. The medium also took the opportunity to consult Joe about the second part of rescue mission and this was what he advanced: “It’s great, it’s very different from the first installment. It has a different color scheme. It is set in a different part of the world. It has a different rhythm and tone. That to us is an interesting way to approach serializing a story, it’s more surprising and unexpected, and you won’t get exactly the same movie you got last time. So we’re very excited about that, and we think it was beautifully shot. Hemsworth is fantastic in it, we’re excited to share it with the public.”

Completion of the filming of “Rescue Mission 2”, which is in the process of post-production. (@samhargrave)

The film finished shooting in April and is now in the post-production process. No release date yet confirmed, it is estimated that it can reach the platform at the end of this year.

Let’s remember that Hemsworth is in full promotion Thor: love and thunder which hits theaters in Latin America on July 7th and has also just premiered in Netflix the moviethe head of the spider.

KEEP READING:

These are the 10 most watched movies in Netflix history

rescue mission 2the film starring Chris Hemsworth, has already finished filming: we tell you the details

Cameron Diaz returns with a new film after being away from Hollywood for several years