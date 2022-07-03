Prince of Ghana ‘parks’ with Tom Hanks in Los Angeles, while the deputy princess works in parliament

While Panamanian deputy Kayra Harding remains working in parliament, her husband, the Prince of Akwamu, Ghana, Anthony Bart -Appiah,is found in the city of Los Angeles in the United States, where he shares with great personalities and Hollywood figures, such as actor Tom Hanks.

The deputy princess explained that her prince is fulfilling his commitments, so she participated in a charity gala where she met her great friend, Tom Hanks, of whom she is a fan, for which she regretted not having been able to accompany him on this occasion, but that another day will be.

Prince Anthony Bart of Ghana at a charity gala in Los Angeles. CORPRESSPrince Anthony Bart of Ghana at a charity gala in Los Angeles.

She, like the new princess, had also been invited, but it coincided with her election in the National Assembly, as first vice president. He hopes that at some point the agenda of the two will coincide.

“This is life, while I work in the Panamanian parliament, the prince fulfilling his commitments at a charity gala in Los Angeles, California. I will not always be able to accompany you, another day will be, ”said Harding.

In fact, Prince Anthony attended on behalf of the African monarchy in the United States, where he is recognized among great personalities and even posed on the red carpet.

The gala he attended revolved around the urban league’s mission statement, which is “to help African Americans in underserved communities achieve their greatest real social parity, economic self-sufficiency, power and civil rights.” “Together we can bridge the gap, empower our people and build a thriving community,” said Prince Anthony.

