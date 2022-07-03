Peter Dinklage and Jeff Goldblum were cut from Thor 4

We are less than a week away from the premiere of Thor: Love & Thunder in theaters and we will finally see the debut of Christian bale in the MCU as the villain hat. This is the fourth Thor movie and we’ll see some characters we’ve seen before return, but sadly the roles of Peter Dinklage and Jeff Goldblum were cut.

Peter Dinklage played Eitri in Avengers: Infinity War, while Jeff Goldblum he played En Dwi Gast in the credits of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Thor: Ragnarok. Apparently both actors were going to appear in Thor: Love & Thunder but their scenes were cut.

In an interview for the Prensaescenario channel, Christian Bale spoke about his role as Gorr in Thor: Love & Thunder and his admiration for the work of Taika Waititi and Chris Hemsworth, who says he was born to play Thor. In the interview Christian Bale revealed to have had scenes with Peter Dinklage and Jeff Goldblum, but these did not make it to the final cut of the film.

I got to work with Peter Dinklage, he’s not in the final movie but he’s fantastic; I was able to work with Jeff Goldblum, who is also not in the final film.”

Although Christian Bale did not say what the scenes he had with Peter Dinklage and Jeff Goldblum consisted of, he did say that as we can see, there is a lot that is cut in the editing room, even high quality things like his scenes with these great actors.

Christian Bale also said that it’s easier to play a villain than a hero, and that he didn’t expect to wear as much makeup for his role as Gorr. “I thought we were going to use GCI,” says the actor, who discovered that this would not be the case when he was called to the set four hours before the rest of the cast, since this time it takes to finish his makeup.