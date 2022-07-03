“Oh, and hello TikTok……!” This is how Chris Hemsworth came to the popular social network with this video

Every day there are more celebrities who decide to join tiktok, the most popular social network of short videos full of creativity and fun, where Internet users and celebrities usually spend a lot of time with the occurrences and challenges that are shared daily through this digital medium.

Celebrities have realized that this space has great potential to show all their creativity, now the actor Chris Hemsworth He decided to open an account with which he intends to conquer Internet users. Will she make it?

the star of “Thor: Love and Thunder” He posted his first video on TikTok on Saturday and already had nearly 600,000 followers on the platform as of Sunday. “Sydney fans! Los Angeles fans! I love you guys!”was the text that accompanied the first clip in which he promoted the tape in which he stars in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In the video, Chris Shared Some Moments From The World Premiere Of “Thor: Love And Thunder” last month at the El Capitan Theater in Los Angeles, where he and his co-stars signed autographs, took selfies and greeted fans at the premiere.

Hemsworth returns as the “God of Thunder” in the film in which “Jane Foster”, played by Natalie Portman, assumes her powers to face “Gorr, the God Butcher”, who is played by Christian Bale.

“For over a decade, they have shown us that Thor is still worthy.. We are honored and grateful to all of you who have been a part of this incredible journey. We can’t wait for you to see #ThorLoveAndThunder in theaters on July 8,” she wrote last week on Instagram.

Check out Chris Hermsworth’s first TikTok video here: