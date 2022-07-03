Netflix, HBO, Disney and Prime premiere in July

The end of the fourth season of ‘Stranger Things’‘an adaptation of ‘Saint Avoid‘ (the book by Tomas Eloy Martínez), a new installment of ‘Pretty Little Liars‘ and a series based on ‘resident Evil‘among the new that the platforms bring this month.

S4.2 ‘Stranger Things’ (Netflix)

Series – July 1

After the exciting first part of the fourth season, the new episodes of one of the most successful series of recent years are released. They say it will be an epic closure that brings, in the midst of everything, good news for fans: stranger things will have a fifth, and possibly final, season. Of course: it is not certain when it will start recording or when it will arrive on the platform.

‘Saint Avoid’ (Star Plus)

Series – July 26

Based on the classic novel by Tomas Eloy Martínez, this miniseries, directed by Rodrigo Garcia Barcha, follows the intriguing story of the embalmed body of Eva Perón after her death, which was kept waiting to be buried for three years for the construction of a monument that never materialized. A story full of mystery and surrounded by myths.

‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ (HBO)

Series – July 28

It’s a reboot from the popular series (loosely based on the novel by Sara Shepard). The creators (the same ones of Riverdale Y sabrina) explained that it will take place in the same universe and in the same timeline as the original, but will focus on a new generation of “pretty little liars.” In this case, a group of girls tormented by a mysterious killer who wants to make them pay for the sins of their parents.

‘The Terminal List’ (Prime)

Series – July 1

The big launch of Prime Video for this month is a series, starring Chris Pratt, about a Navy lieutenant who feels guilty about a mission in which his platoon was ambushed and many of his men were killed. Once home, however, he discovers that there were dark hands behind the episode and that there are forces that want to harm him and his loved ones.

‘Resident Evil’ (Netflix)

Series – July 14

One of the most anticipated releases this month: a series based on the videogames of the same name (about a virus that transforms humans into amorphous monsters). It is known that it will tell a story in two stages: on the one hand, the sisters Jade and Billie, 14 years old, recently moved to Raccoon City. On the other, Jade, now 30, tries to survive in a world plagued by the T-virus.

‘Spencer’ (Prime)

Movie – July 1

For those who could not see it in the cinema, the most recent film by Chilean director Pablo Larraín arrives on platforms, starring Kristen Stewart, about Princess Diana of Wales. She is not one biopic conventional; it focuses only on a few days of her life, during a trip with the Royal Family of England, when Lady Di finally decides to separate from Prince Charles.

‘Spiderman’ movie series (Disney Plus)

Movies – July 8

After being on other platforms, like Netflix either Prime Video, Disney Plus will have, as of this month, most of the Spiderman movies in its catalogue, which complement those of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first two films of the trilogy starring Tobey Maguire, the two by Andrew Garfield and the first by Tom Holland arrive on the platform.

‘Uncharted: off the map’ (HBO)

Movie – July 8

This film chronicles the origins of bounty hunters Nathan Drake and Victor Sullivan, and serves as a prequel to the video games of the same name created by Amy Hennig. It is directed by Ruben Fleischer and stars Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg. It also features performances by Antonio Banderas, Sophia Ali and Tati Gabrielle.

‘The Gray Man’ (Netflix)

Movie – July 22

Starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, and directed by the Russo brothers (the same ones behind several of the hits of the Marvel Cinematic Universe), this film, based on a homonymous novel, tells the story of a CIA agent who is released from prison and is recruited for a new mission, but who must escape from a psychopathic former partner who is looking for him to eliminate him.

‘Paper Girls’ (Prime)

Series – July 29

Another of this month’s releases is a series on time travel. The morning after Halloween 1988, four friends who deliver the newspaper in the neighborhood are caught in the middle of a strange fight. Suddenly they appear in the future, in the middle of 2019, and they realize that their adult versions have a very different future than the one they dream of.

‘tenet’ (HBO)

Movie – July 24

arrives at hbo max Christopher Nolan’s most recent film, which did not do very well at the box office -perhaps because it was released in 2020, in the midst of a pandemic-, but which was praised by critics. It has all the elements of the cinema of the American director and producer: suspense, action and a plot (in this case focused on time) that works as a kind of mental puzzle.

Movie – July 1

This Spanish film, directed by León de Aranoa and starring Javier Bardem, swept the most recent edition of the Goya Awards (which honor the best of that country’s cinema) and won the award for best film at the Platino Awards (which honor the best of Latin American cinema). It is a black comedy about the world of work and its crisis in today’s society.

‘Georgetown’ (Prime)

Movie – July 21

Starring Christoph Waltz and Vanessa Redgrave, this film, originally released last year, tells a true story: that of a 46-year-old man, ambitious and social climber, who marries a 91-year-old woman just because she suits his plans. . The woman was later found beaten and tortured, and he was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

‘Persuasion’ (Netflix)

Movie – July 15

A new adaptation of the popular novel by Jane Austen. In this case, starring Dakota Johnson and Cosmo Jarvis. Anne Elliot lives tormented because her family persuaded her to reject (for financial reasons) the marriage proposal of Captain Frederick Wentworth, who she was in love with. Eight years later, he reappears a much better off man.

‘The Loudest Voice’ (Star Plus)

Series – July 6

This miniseries, released in 2019 in the United States and based on a journalistic investigation, tells the story of how Roger Ailes turned foxnews on one of the most watched channels in the United States at the tip of fake news, sexual harassment and propaganda. This is how he brought Donald Trump and the Republican Party forward. With Naomi Watts, Seth MacFarlane, Sienna Miller and Simon McBurney.

‘María Marta: The crime of country’ (HBO)

Series – July 18

This Latin American series is based on a true crime that occurred in 2002, in Argentina. The sociologist María Marta García Belsunce was found dead in her house, in the Country Carmel, a prestigious club. At first it was said that it had been an accident (a blow against the edge of a bathtub), but later it was discovered that she had actually been murdered. And although they blamed her husband, the investigation took surprising turns that kept that country glued to the press.