Minecraft pays tribute to youtuber ‘Technoblade’ who died of cancer at just 23 years old

At just 23 years old, he youtuber ‘technoblade‘, one of the main content creators of MinecraftHe passed away on July 1 from cancer.

After a long fight against his illness, his father was in charge of breaking the news through a video entitled “See you later, nerds” (a farewell already typical of the youtuber). In the images of him, he says goodbye to his son with phrases that shocked his community of 12.8 million subscribers.

The video, however, had an extra: it was a script written by the young content creator for his community. Hello everyone, here technoblade. If you are watching this. I’m dead,” his father begins. “If I had another 100 lives, I would choose to be technoblade every time. Those were the happiest years of my life.”

A long run

technoblade He had become one of the most recognized players in the world of Minecraftbeing one of the most constant through YouTube and Twitch.

His skill even led him to participate in video game tournaments, which he won with ease.

Unfortunately, a year ago he announced that he had been diagnosed with cancer, which led him to undergo constant treatments. In February, he had announced that he was undergoing chemotherapy, but that he also needed an operation to remove a tumor in his right arm.

ilo honors

As part of the tributes to the content creator, Mojang, developer of Minecraftadded the logo of technoblade to the start menu of the game.

“We’ve been trying to find the words, but all of us here at Minecraft we are heartbroken after the loss of technoblade. He meant a lot to our community and brought a lot of joy. He will be deeply missed,” the company said.

Now, a piggy on the cover is wearing a crown as a reference to their main logo.

