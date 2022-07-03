Minecraft: Blacksmithing Table, where to find it and how to use it?

A true must-have for your progress in Minecraft, the blacksmith table is an essential crafting item to access the best weapons and armor in the game. In this guide we explain where to find it and how to use it in the easiest way.

Where to find a blacksmith table in Minecraft?

Blacksmithing tables are quite rare and can be accessed in two different ways:

in some towns

when making them

If the appearance rate of the Blacksmith’s Table is quite rare in towns (it only appears in the houses of toolsmiths), its creation by your own little hands is much easier. To create this block, you will need to combine certain specific items at a workbench.

To create a blacksmith table, you will need to match 2 iron ingots with 4 planks of your choice of the following:

oak planks

spruce boards

birch planks

acacia planks

black oak planks

mangrove boards

carmine planks

crooked boards

Once created, all you have to do is equip it to your action bar and place it on the ground like you would a workbench, for example. Now, you will be able to interact by right-clicking while aiming.

How to use a blacksmith table?

The main objective of the Blacksmith’s Table is to improve your equipment. In particular, it is used to upgrade your diamond armor and weapons to netherite armor and weapons, the last type of gear you can have in Minecraft. But the task is far from easy…

First of all, some little rules for how to upgrade equipment via the Blacksmith Table:

Enchantments present on the upgraded part remain.

The amount of durability points lost by the upgraded part is retained

Upgrading equipment does not remove the incompatibility of certain enchantments with the selected part

Upgrading a diamond coin to a Netherite coin does not cost experience points from a blacksmith table

To create a Netherite coin, you must have the equivalent diamond coin. To create a Netherite breastplate, you will first need to have a diamond breastplate. On top of that, you’ll need to have one Netherite ingot per room you wish to upgrade, making a total of 9 ingots for a full loadout (including weapons and no duplicates).

Diamond vs Netherite equipment, what are the differences?

If the Netherite team gains significantly in Armor and Resistance compared to its Diamond counterparts, it is also and above all the addition of Knockback Resistance on all pieces that makes it a particularly formidable armor type. Here is the full list of Diamond and Netherite weapons and armor and their stats:

Note: Diamond Horse Armor cannot be upgraded with Netherite.

Head +3 Armor +2 Toughness +3 Armor +3 Toughness +1 knockback resistance Torso +8 Armor +2 Toughness +8 Armor +3 Toughness +1 knockback resistance Legs +6 Armor +2 Toughness +6 Armor +3 Toughness +1 knockback resistance Feet +3 Armor +2 Toughness +3 Armor +3 Toughness +1 knockback resistance Sword +7 Attack 1.6 attack speed +8 Attack 1.6 attack speed chopped up +9 Attack 1 attack speed +10 Attack 1 attack speed Shovel +5.5 Attack 1 attack speed +6.5 Attack 1 attack speed Peak +5 Attack 1.2 attack speed +6 Attack 1.2 attack speed Hoe +1 Attack 4 attack speed +1 Attack 4 attack speed