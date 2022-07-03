Miguel Herrera regrets the lack of aim vs Cruz Azul

The UANL Tigers They suffered a painful defeat in their home debut against the Cruz Azul Machine, within the Saturday activity on day 1 of the Liga MX in the Apertura 2022 tournament.

Coach Miguel ‘Louse’ Herrera He recognized in a press video conference at the end of the game that the feline group did not have the forcefulness to get a better result against the sky blue.

“Strong, they came twice and scored three goals for us, we had it in front of the goal and we can’t score the goals we have to score,” he said.

“We could have solved a better game and in the end we didn’t get the result we were looking for, the markings are there, tell them,” he added.

It should be noted that the UANL Tigres will seek to recover from the defeat by paying a visit to Mazatlán FC, in the activity corresponding to day 2 of the MX League in the Apertura 2022 tournament.

