Meet the former Red Sox who shone in Hustle, the new Netflix movie

Enjoy all sporting events for only $5.99 per month





Make a check list! Is there an ex-player who has his own series? We got it: David Ortiz, at Big Papi’s Places on Hulu. Are there former baseball players who continue to appear on television, but as baseball analysts? Many, Ortiz is also one of them. Is there also a former professional baseball player who was a stuntman in a baseball movie? Sure: Jasha Balcom in the movie 42, inspired by Jackie Robinson. ButHas there ever been a former Boston Red Sox pitcher who was a stunt double for a basketball movie? ooh! That got us thinking, right?

The truth is that there was and the fact was very recent. I’ll tell you: in Hustle, the new Netflix movie that premiered just a month ago, on June 3, he had a very special worker who was related to baseball for many years. Andrew Carber, who was chosen by the Red Sox in the 30th Round of the 2017 Draft, had a new experience for his acting career, being the stunt double for Bo Cruz, one of the protagonists of this film and who is played by Juancho Hernangómez, former Spanish basketball player with experience in the NBA.

Career as an actor? Yes, this former Boston player, who is just 26 years old, was released by this organization in 2018, a year after signing and having his first season as a minor leaguer. His farm involvement was extremely short, as he only pitched 2.0 innings where he allowed 5 earned runs. After that, he sought his luck at York Revolution, a team from the North Division of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, an independent league that is associated with Major League Baseball, spending one season there. And he ended up with the USPBL’s Utica Unicorns, with whom he won the championship in 2019.

And it seems that Carber always liked acting and leaned towards that industry leaving aside the hot ball. The curious thing is also his talent in basketball. He has played this sport and his height of 6′ 9” (2.6 meters) helps him a lot for it.

Carber, on his social networks, has been posting different images and videos about Hustle and has also been expressing how happy he has been with the opportunity to be the double of this movie where Adam Sandler is the protagonist, LeBrom James is the producer and where also worked Queen Latifah and Ben Foster. In a post with various actors and the director, Caber wrote, “A few legends I’ve had the opportunity to work alongside every day for the last half of 2021. I can’t say my 2021 goals read anything close to finishing in the set of an original Adam Sandler movie on Netflix, but one thing is for sure… God writes some crazy stories…”

Different behind-the-scenes videos have also been released where the former player born in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, is seen with Hernangómez. It will possibly be a bit difficult to identify who is who since they look identical (He is double after all, isn’t he?).

Juancho Hernangomez hooping against his stunt double behind the scenes of ‘Hustle’ 🎬 (via @NickKorn1) pic.twitter.com/4gKObEaA0V — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 13, 2022

When your trick shot backfires and you almost break $250k equipment 😅 (via @daddycarbs) pic.twitter.com/mi8msfTWSW — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 26, 2022

Being disconnected from organized baseball in the United States, and apparently from all of baseball, Carber may not fulfill his dream of being in the Major Leagues, but he begins a career in the world of acting and cinematography.

Written by: Dayana Villalobos Dimare

Twitter and Instagram: @_dayanavdimare

Follow all the action on lasmayores.com the official website of Major League Baseball



Do you want to know more about the latest news from the world of Baseball?

We invite you to follow us on our YouTube channel:

What’s happening MLB

For interviews and all things Yankees, follow our podcast:

Bombers’ Week

If you have not yet subscribed to our blog, you can do so here:

Subscribe to the blog by email

We also invite you to follow us on social networks:

Facebook: @withthebasesfull

Instagram: @conbasesllenas

Twitter: @conlasbasesfull

Share our article on: