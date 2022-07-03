Matt Damon and how to copy his style from the nineties

When Celine, Fendi and Gucci released versions of the classic houndstooth blazer for your fall/winter 2019 collections, Matt Damon surely he felt a little smug. The reason? The American actor was 20 years ahead of the trends of menswear.

The style of this print can be a bit off-putting, maybe even old-fashioned, but a look with two contrasting tones it’s an easy (and stylish) way to wear it. Combine it with a black t-shirt and straight-cut jeans, we assure you that this look means sure success.

5. Do you want a cool style? Start with a leather blazer

Can you list a garment more chic and cool than a leather blazer? Probably not. Ron Galella, Ltd./Getty Images

You can’t deny how good it looks Matt Damon here. Everything is achieved with a single piece: the leather blazer. We know, it is a somewhat daring option, but it is a piece that every man should have in his closet.

Yes, there are rules that apply to leather jacketsbut in the case of leather blazerno matter what age you use them, they always work.

6. A suit never goes out of style

You will always need a good tuxedo.Jim Smeal/Getty Images

Parties and special events that call for more sophisticated attire can happen any time of year, so the next time you need inspiration for your looklook at the tuxedo Matt Damon at the 1998 Golden Globes.

Here, the actor dominates the tag code, opting for a properly proportioned ensemble with satin peak lapels to finish off the sleek black jacket. And the final touch? A matching bow tie is the best option.

Article originally published in GQ UK.