Matrix. Keanu Reeves donated 70% of his salary to the fight against leukemia

Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 03.01.2022 12:04:05





The Matrix: Resurrections, the fourth installment of the franchise created by the sisters wachowski, brought back to the big screen Keanu Reeves in the character of Thomas Anderson, also known as Neo. Although, he was not the only actor in retake their role in historyhis return was one of the most acclaimed by fans. Although the first film was released more than 20 years ago, There are data that very few know about the film.

One of them is related to the salary millionaire what did you receive Keanu Reeves for starring Matrix (1999), and many wonder what the actor did with the money, considering that he is one of the few Hollywood stars to wear a life without frillswell he prefers to travel on the subway and allocate his fortune to charitable causes.

It is true that Keanu Reeves already had an outstanding career when The Matrix arrived -then he had in his filmography titles like Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Breaking point Y The devil’s lawyer– but the story of Lana and Lilly wachowski established him as one of the most sought-after actors worldwide.

According to the Daily Mail he was paid 10 million dollars up front and won 35 million in total (about 700 billion pesos) for the first film in the saga. It was later learned that Reeves donated the 70 percent of this amount for fund leukemia research.

Keanu Reeves’ sister who suffered from leukemia

The 57-year-old actor decided to allocate almost three-quarters of his salary to the cause after her younger sister, named Kim, battled blood cancer for 10 years.

The young woman was diagnosed with the disease in 1991, and from then on Keanu Reeves took responsibility for the care his sister needed before she went into remission.

As collected by the Daily Mail The actor sold his house to be closer to Kim and even the Matrix recordings had to be delayed. Besides that he spent $5 million on treatments and therapies.

“She was always there for me, you know. I’ll always be here for her,” said Reeves, who in 2009 spoke of his foundation in an interview for the publication. Ladies Home Journal.

“I have a private foundation that’s been going for five or six years, and it helps to help a couple of children’s hospitals and cancer research,” he said.

amt