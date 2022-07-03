Mariana Rodríguez exhibits a hacker on her Instagram account

Mariana Rodríguez is a well-known influencer whose popularity has risen, now as the first lady of the governor of Nuevo León.

The main way of interacting with Mariana Rodríguez through social networks is through Instagram Stories.

The events occurred this weekend, in which the activity in networks has been focused on conversations carried out by public figures.

The complaint of Mariana Rodriguez on his Instagram account, about how he was the victim of a hacker attempt to violate one of his accounts, reveals the opportunity for activism that influencers and companies can do against the advancement of these practices and that they have been increasing over time.

A secureworks report warns the one the phishing of a hacker specialized in company accounts or influencers on Instagram has climbed since August 2021, with fake sites where they have to appeal to alleged reports raised, against content published by the influencer or company. Upon entering your user data the nightmare begins.

In Hispanic markets such as Spain, the TNS has estimated in studies such as the “Special Eurobarometer 480”that of the total internet users interviewed, at least three percent of them confessed that they had been victims of hackers in their email accounts or social networks.

MARIANA RODRÍGUEZ COMPLAINTS A HACKER

The complaint that Mariana Rodriguez made of a hackerwho tried to access one of their accounts is one of the last cases to occur since August 2021, according to a study by Secureworks.

Rodríguez, without realizing it, ended up doing activism against this crime, which has increased against public figures who together shape a market of influencers, which is estimated to be worth almost 17 billion dollars in the entire Latin American region during 2022, if the IAB Peru estimatewhere he assures that if it grows 30 percent compared to 2021, when it was worth 13 billion dollars, a record figure will be reached, which even exceeds the numbers indicated in the “The State of Influencer Marketing 2021” of Influencer Marketing Hub.

There is an important opportunity to specialize cybersecurity in a prolific industry such as influencers, where hacker attacks seek to violate channels such as verified accounts or accounts related to these personalities, to access the private content they have, economic resources that they manage, It is not for nothing that estimates are so prolific that measure their value as a market and understand that beyond personalities they are very valuable assets both for brands that trust their influence, and for Internet users who take actions motivated by their messages.

WHAT NEXT

The complaint that Mariana Rodriguez did, reveals a new profile of influencers, who are doing activism against these bad practices, the area of ​​action that exists for cybersecurity companies, to specialize their services in protecting influencers, considering the value of these personalities, who as an industry accumulate a market value of almost 14 billion dollars worldwide, according to The State of Influencer Marketing 2021.

