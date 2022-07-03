In less than a week it opens Thor: Love & Thunder in theaters, the latest chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that introduces us to Christian Bale as the villain Gorrthe Butcher God. Despite what some MCU fans expected, Christian Bale confirmed that Thor: Love & Thunder has too much humor because it is still a family movie.

Christian Bale is one of the most recognizable and talented actors around, so much is expected from his role as the villainous Gorr in Thor: Love & Thunder. However, Taika Waitaiti continues with the humor that he presented in Thor: Ragnarok for this new installment, although in the opinion of Christian Bale Thor 4 is funnier than it should be.

In an interview with the press channel, Christian Bale spoke a little about Thor: Love & Thunder and his experience working with Taika Waititi, where he said that Taika was “a very funny bastard”, although he had done more funny things than he was allowed. the film, at least in his opinion. “But we must remember that we are doing a family oriented movie”.

Marvel fans were expecting a terrifying performance from Christian Bale given his role, but the Gorr actor says a lot of what they shot was cut in the cutting room. “We did a lot of scary things, also weird and sinister thingsbut that’s the nature of movies, a lot of it gets lost in the editing room”. Still, Bale says that Taika Waititi “is a true artist” capable of having a great sense of humor as well as a lot of sincerity.

Christian Bale’s comments are no doubt going to disappoint some Marvel fans, but Thor: Ragnarok had made clear Taika Waititip’s directing style for this universe. Either way, it only remains to wait a week for us to see Thor: Love & Thunder in theaters to appreciate Christian Bale’s performance as Gorr, the Butcher God.