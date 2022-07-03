Love and Thunder, Christian Bale explains how he tried to make his Gorr ’empathetic’

The actor explains how in Thor: Love and Thunder his Gorr will try to empathize with the public.

The July 6 will be released in theaters Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth chapter dedicated to the adventures of the God of Thunder played by Chris Hemsworth. In the film, in addition to the presence of Natalie Portman how Jane Foster (who will be able to lift Mjolnir), we’ll review Jaimie Alexander in the role of Lady Sif (after his mysterious absence in Thor: Ragnarok) And Chris Pratt in the role of Peter Quill / Star-Lordalong with the other Guardians of the Galaxy.

In an interview with The Illuminerdi, Christian Bale he anticipated that his Gorr he will not be a flat villain, but he will try to “explain” the reasons behind his actions, bringing him almost to be “sympathetic” to the public: