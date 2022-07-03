Lewis Hamilton celebrates photo of his father with Checo Pérez

Antonio Pérez Garibay kissed Anthony Hamilton and Lewis thought it was fabulous

Antonio Perez Garibay once again became the protagonist of the festivities on a podium of Formula 1. The second place obtained with Czech Perez celebrated with Anthony Hamiltonfather of the seven-time world champion, Lewis Hamilton.

The Mexican politician has given something to talk about every time Czech Perez up on the podium, because he does not hide his joy at seeing the pilot of Red Bull and he shows it with the people around him. This time she did it with the father of her rival on the track.

father’s emotion Czech He went further, because in the act he hugged and kissed Anthony on the cheek, who was laughing with the gesture. This did not go unnoticed by Lewis, who also laughed at the image.

in your account Instagram the pilot of Mercedes He put “this is the funniest photo”, accompanied by several laughing emojis.

Anthony Perez He has seen his son’s most successful year in the top category, as in 2022 he has six podium finishes and is in second place in the drivers’ world championship.

Moment in which Anthony Hamilton is surprised by Antonio Pérez Garibay. F1



Checo’s father’s celebration was closely watched by the renowned actor Tom Cruise, who applauded and celebrated the podium. This afternoon she was present at Silverstone as a guest of the Mercedes team.

It is not the first time that Antonio Pérez Garibay gives something to talk about, because during the 2021 Mexican Grand Prix celebrated Checo’s third place and the victory of Max Verstappen. In the action he hugged the Dutchman and managed to get both pilots to pose with the Mexican flag. The cameras of the Formula 1 they captured the moment and broadcast the event worldwide. Since then, Checo’s father has become a character due to the joy he shows every time Sergio Pérez achieves an important achievement.