Kate Winslet returns to HBO Max with Trust, an adaptation of the homonymous bestseller by Hernán Díaz

MADRID, June 30. (CultureLeisure) –

After the overwhelming success of Mare of Easttown, Kate Winslet returns to HBO Max with another miniseries. The award-winning actress will star in and produce Trustan adaptation of the best-selling novel of the same name by Hernan Diaz.

The best seller of this Argentine author is located in the 20s and follow the story of Benjamin Raska wealthy financier who, dissatisfied with the image that a novel based on his life gives about him and his wife Helen, he asks one of his secretaries to write his memoirs for him so that, finally, his version of the facts is made known. However, the problems for this secretary will only grow when he realizes that he is rewriting history and is unable to separate fact and fiction.

told with four different voices and genresTrust is a biting narrative puzzle about the role wealth plays in American national identity and the myth of the ‘self-made’ manwhich subverts the notion of truth and who gets to define it.





Winsletwhich has won two Emmy Awards, the first for his performance in Mildred Pierce in 2011, and the second a decade later for the successful HBO Max miniseries Mare of Easttownalso stars and produces read. It is the biopic of the historical war correspondent Elizabeth ‘Lee’ Millerwhich is about to start filming, in which they also participate Marion Cotillard and JudeLaw.