Kate Winslet lashes out at homophobia in Hollywood

During an interview for the Sunday magazine of the Sunday TimesBritish actress Kate Winslet noted that many gay actors working in Hollywood hide their sexual orientation fearing that this could ruin their careers.

The star of movies like titanica (1997) and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004) said that he knows at least four actors who don’t want to reveal their sexuality in case they won’t be hired to play straight characters.

Winslet criticized what he considers an environment of “discrimination and homophobia” in the film industry and added that the community LGBT requires a movement similar to that of metoowhich came to light a few years ago in the United States when the extent of sexual harassment against actresses was revealed.

“I can’t tell you the number of young actors I know, some well known and some just starting out, who are terrified that their sexuality will be revealed.“added the 45-year-old actress.

Despite pressures for more diversity at movie awards, which are dominated by white actors and directors, little is discussed about the representation of gay and bisexual personalities, the article says.

Winslet referred to this situation as a result of her role as the British paleontologist Mary Anning in the film ammonitewhich speculates on her relationship with the geologist Charlotte Murchison, played by saoirse ronan.

