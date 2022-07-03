Julia Roberts’ brother, Eric, confesses what the relationship between the two is really like and debunks some myths

Julia Roberts, an American film and television actress, has been involved in rumors for years about her troubled relationship with her brother. She is the winner of the Oscar for “Best Actress”, as well as three Golden Globes, a BAFTA and a Screen Actors Guild award for best leading actress; She is considered one of the women with the highest purchasing power in American cinema, with an estimated fortune of 170 million dollars.

The brother of actress Eric Roberts is also an American film, television and stage actor. For years it was known that the brothers had a very conflictive relationship, even going so far as to stop talking to each other, although recently Eric has talked about it.

“Julia and I have always been good, “he said. Eric on Wednesday’s episode of the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast. However, the actor seems to be bothered that they always ask him about his career. Julia Roberts instead of asking him about his own career. “I think years and years ago, she was doing a press tour for a movie. I don’t even know what movie it was. And it was just when ‘Pretty Woman’ had just come out, ”that’s where they asked him” A bunch of questions about “her sister“ And I said, ‘Hey, excuse me, can we talk about me? I think she amused me a lot.”

It was thus that the rumor was born that generated that everyone thought that Eric Y Julia Roberts they had problems. “And of course then it’s like, ‘Oh, they have a problem. My God, they have a problem… And suddenly, all these problems that I keep hearing that I have with my sister, that I don’t have with my sister. And they are showing up everywhere. And they ask me about them as if they were real problems.” Eric Roberts.

Image: AmomamaSpain

“My sister and I, however, have always talked, we have always complained. I’ve always had fun, we know each other. As simple as that”. Thereto Eric Roberts added an opinion about Julia Roberts: “And now he has these three teenage children. I mean, her life is not a day at the beach, man, you know? And she has a lot of things that she has to deal with. And now she is doing a television series again. I mean, she’s doing a lot of stuff, so I don’t ignore it, I just stay out of her range with the press. And that’s it. Simple. And she stays out of mine… She’s a great mom. She is a modern mom. She knows everything”