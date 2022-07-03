Johnny Depp must pay 36 thousand euros for his trial against Amber Heard

MEXICO CITY (proceso.com.mx) .- Johnny Depp must pay the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) 36 thousand euros in legal fees for his trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

The actor was required 82 thousand euros for “the reimbursement of the expense based on responding to the numerous subpoenas presented by Mr. Depp of an underlying action in which neither the ACLU nor any of its employees are parties,” according to ‘Law &Crime’.

A few days ago, a representative of Depp denied that the actor and musician would be in talks with Disney + to play Captain Jack Sparrow again in the sixth film of the saga and a series about the character, for 301 million dollars, but It has already been revealed which will be the new character with which he will return to the big screen.

After the verdict that favored him in the media trial against his ex-partner Amber Heard, Johnny Depp was publicly seen in concerts and even announced a tour with his group Hollywood Vampires for 2023, and even released a statement announcing that he had been returned life after the Aquaman actress’s accusations of domestic violence.

For six years, the actor lost contracts, such as his replacement in Fantastic Animals, which he seems to have left behind, because, currently, he is already in France to star in Louis XV, a European film that will be filmed this summer in Paris, with emblematic locations. of the city like the Palace of Versailles.

The shooting includes three months of work under the direction of Maiwenn (Polisse, Mon Roi) the film Jeanne du Barry will mark his return to a project, the first after nearly three years after Minamata, where he played the photographer Eugene Smith, in which will share credits with Louis Garrel, Pierre Richard and Noemie Lvovsky.

Depp will play Louis XV, nicknamed ‘the beloved’, who reigned for 59 years, the longest period in recorded French history.

The story will recount the life of Jeanne Bécu, a woman born into poverty who rose through becoming the mistress of the monarch, who died as an unpopular king who was accused of corruption and debauchery.

In recent days, it transpired that Disney+ would have offered him $301 million to play Jack Sparrow again in the franchise from which he was fired, after his ex-wife Amber Heard published an article in The Washington Post about alleged abuses of violence domestic that he lived and although he did not mention it, it was assumed that they were caused by Depp. But, almost immediately, a representative of the actor denied the news.

“They have made it up,” said the representative in statements to NBC News, which coincides with what producer Jerry Bruckheimer advanced last May, when asked about it and declared: “At the moment, no. The future is yet to be decided”, in an interview with The Sunday Times, published culturaocio.com.

In the defamation trial against Amber Heard, actor Johnny Depp testified that he would never play Jack Sparrow again, even if he was paid $300 million, and then it was leaked that he would be willing to give him $301 million to play Jack again. Sparrow.

During his trial against Amber Heard, the actress’s lawyer asked Depp if he would be willing to return to the franchise.

“The fact is, Mr. Depp, if Disney offered you $300 million and a million alpacas, would nothing in this world make you go back and work with Disney on a Pirates of the Caribbean movie? Right?” asked Ben Rottenborn. “That’s true, Mr. Rottenborn,” confirmed the artist.

Depp appeared in five Pirates of the Caribbean films. The saga will soon add a sixth installment directed by Joachim Ronning.

Although he will not participate in the adventure film, the actor will return to the big screen with Jeanne du Barry, a period film directed by Maïwenn. In the film he will give life to Louis XV and will share plans with Louis Garrel, indicated culturaocio.com.

