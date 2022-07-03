Jodie Foster, Clint Eastwood: the films that the prudish left would not let them make because they were politically incorrect

Cinema Something to remember turns 20: this is how Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan have changed and this is how their careers have been

While Hollywood currently takes it with cigarette paper, in the sixties and seventies of the last century the screenwriters captured multitude of stories that could hardly be filmed today. With the exception of indie and European cinema, which last year dealt with a lesbian story in a convent with Benedetta.

The majors seek to make their investment profitable with escapist arguments a la Harry Potter or the Marvel universe, a genre that Alejandro Gómez Irritu (58) detests because it is a “cultural genocide” and William Friedkin (86), who during his visit to the Sitges Film Festival in 2015 he confessed his animosity because “American cinema is about women and men flying with tights, leotards, capes, masks to save the world. They should still come to Catalonia and save the referendum.”

American filmmaker rod Hunting (1980), in whose plot Al Pacino (82) is a heterosexual who gradually loses interest in his girl to enter the gay universe. “It’s a tremendous film because it has the audacity to show homosexual masochistic practices that raised blisters in the gay community”, adds Luis López Belda, author of the book provocative Hollywood.Movies that (surely) would not be made today (Ed. Cultbooks). This film critic and disseminator at the University of Alicante analyzes some of the best-known films in search of certain features that today would go against #MeToo and #BlackLivesMatter.

The blockbuster of the seventies that still shines for its modernity is grease, where the quasi pipiolos John Travolta (Danny Zuko) and Olivia Newton-John (Sandy Olsson) suffer an electrifying attraction that for years had us talking. Until it was time to put on glasses with violet glass to dissect and point out what today would be nonsense. Being an intergenerational family film few had stopped to think about the fragility of the female role.

Sandy and Danny (Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta) in ‘Grease’

For example, “Sandy is someone who, in order to get the favor or love of the boy she likes (Danny), has to give up who she is. to maintain his alpha male status in the gang he has to ignore her,” Louis assures. It occurs in this way as all the typical sexualized roles of men and women in the traditional way. “Sandy is subdued. She has to become what Danny wants. Also, the boys can’t show their sensitivity because otherwise they’re branded as unmanly and the subject of unprotected sex and teen pregnancy is treated in a tone of contempt.” comedy”.

The author goes even further when he analyzes the most emblematic scene to the rhythm of You’re the One That I Want when Sandy shows up with a all black outfit in which she highlights the tight lycra pants, the leather jacket and the red clogs with wooden heels: “This can be interpreted in two ways. She leaves behind the stereotype of the good girl by deciding to free herself or she is forced by the social pressure to become what she is not. Even her friends show up who They teach him how they have to put out the cigarette in a cocky way.

In The graduate (1967), which placed Dustin Hoffman (84) in the sky, shows the seduction of an older woman, Anne Bancroft (Mrs. Robinson) and a young Hoffman (Benjamin), who ends up falling in love with her lover’s daughter, Katherine Ross (Elaine). In addition, the misfortune of the veteran protagonist is reflected in being married to a man whom she does not love due to a teenage pregnancy and the emptiness that depression entails for not fulfilling her longed-for wishes. In Harold and Maude (1971) takes the love between eighty-year-old Ruth Gordon (Maude) and eighteen-year-old Bud Cort (Harold) to extremes. “who know each other because they like to go to strangers’ funerals, they fall in love and consume. There is an ellipsis, the act is not seen, but it is known that it is not a platonic relationship.

In 1981, Tom Cruise (60) participated in his first film in a cameo in Endless Love (1981), made for the glory and enjoyment of Brooke Shields (57), who shone the previous year with The blue lake. In Franco Zeffirelli’s footage, she plays June Butterfield, in love with David Axelrod (Martin Hewitt), whose relationship “goes from a romantic love to a toxic one” since the girl’s mother (Anne Butterfield/Shirley Knight) forbids them to see each other, so the young man burns down the house in order to rescue the family. But there are disastrous consequences. “The strongest moment occurs when the mother catches them in the middle of while watching them from the stairs. He puts on a face that can be interpreted as ‘wow, how pretty I was when I was young’ but later he throws things at the boy”, points out Luis.

Clint Eastwood in ‘The Seducer’

Clint Eastwood (92) scandalized with the seducer (1971) by giving life to a deserting Yankee soldier in southern lands “who ends up injured near a residence for young ladies. So that they don’t give him away, he seduces them all. The first is a girl who is picking mushrooms and to silence her and win her favor, he gives her an intense kiss on the mouth”, emphasizes Luis. Sofa Coppola (51) made an adaptation of the novel in which that scene does not exist. In the girl on the trail (1976) pedophilia is reflected. Jodie Foster (Rynn) loses her father and so that social services do not take her he invents his own universe to make believe that he is still alive. But the landlady’s son, Frank Hallet (Martin Sheen) “becomes suspicious and tries to have sex with her. There is a mixture of denunciation and hypocrisy in this story to sell more tickets due to the sensationalism involved in the scene where the sister of the protagonist undresses and the spectator believes that he is seeing Rynn”, analyzes the writer.

The relationship between an adult and a child is also observed when Wim Wenders (76) shot alice in the cities (1974) “and even if there is nothing sexual -says Luis- it is inconceivable that a man would take care of a helpless girl with whom he travels throughout Germany and sleeps in the same hotel room.

Luis highlights the incest of Jodie Foster (Frannie) and Rob Lowe (John) who play two brothers in The New Hampshire Hotel (1984) since “they feel attraction and to get rid of that desire they engage in a sexual marathon. It is not shown as something sordid, it is seen that they enjoy it. Once that they do it is as if they relieved the sexual tension and they can already be normal brothers”.

In Looking for Mr Goodbar (1977), Diane Keaton (Theresa) comes from an oppressive Catholic family who works as a teacher of deaf and dumb children “but who goes out at night in search of sexual experiences. The character of Richard Gere (Tony lo Porto) He treats her like an object, he’s very rough when he touches her.”

A hitherto unrepeatable achievement occurred with midnight cowboy (1969) when it became the only film to win the X-rated Oscar by showing male prostitution in its plot in the starring roles of Dustin Hoffman and Jon Voight (83). One of insults? In the last duty (1973), Jack Nicholson (Billy L. Budd) is a machine gunner of homophobic and macho names. Luckily he played a military policeman.

