JAMES DEAN AND THE CURSED HOLLYWOOD

The fatal shot perpetrated by Alec Baldwin on the set of the film ‘Rust’ or the trial of Harvey Weinstein for rape and other sexual crimes are added to a history that left one of its darkest pages one morning in January 1947, when it appeared in the streets of Los Angeles the dismembered body of Elizabeth Short.

Short was a 22-year-old aspiring actress who at 19 traveled from Massachusetts to California to fulfill her dream. Her body appeared cut in half, drained of blood, with mutilated external organs and other internal ones extracted.

The savagery of the crime, which was never solved despite the fact that dozens of suspects were questioned, caused a deep commotion in those days, an imprint that grew over time with the novel about the case written by James Ellroy in 1987 and the film by Brian of Palma in 2006.

In the case of Bela Lugosi, the tragedy was marked by a fateful rejection and morphine addiction. The Hungarian actor who emigrated to Germany and from there to a United States in full development of its film industry, was launched to stardom by director Tod Browning, who signed him for his film adaptation of ‘Dracula’ (1931), a film that began Universal’s mythical monster cycle.

In his moment of greatest glory, Lugosi refused to play Frankenstein’s monster in the studio’s next film, a role that went to Boris Karloff and that’s where his nose-dive began. Addicted to morphine, there came a time when he decided to enter a rehabilitation clinic.

But the withdrawal took its toll on his mental health. Journalist Alexis Puig, in the book ‘Bloody Hollywood: Crimes, Rituals and Curses in the Mecca of Cinema’ (DNX). recounts how he spent his last days believing himself to be Count Dracula and, hallucinated, trying to bite the necks of the nurses who attended him.

The fateful death of James Dean in 1955 when he crashed at full speed in the same Porsche that years later broke both legs of the mechanic who was repairing it, when it fell on him, or the murder of Sharon Tate by Charles Manson and his acolytes are others of the most famous cases.

Sometimes the aura of curse has surrounded the films themselves, as is the case with ‘Superman’ or ‘Poltergeist’.

Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, creators of the most famous comic book character of all time, sold their creature to Detective Comics Inc for $130. After claiming to justice they received a compensation of 94,000 dollars and when Warner Bros released the first film in 1975, Siegel published a letter cursing her.

Christopher Reeve, the actor who popularized the American hero like no other, had a horseback accident in 1995 that left him in a wheelchair and died at the age of 52 from a heart attack. But before him, Georges Reeves, the first Superman of cinema, died mysteriously at the age of 45 and it was never entirely clear whether it was suicide or the crime of a jilted lover, according to Puig.

In the case of ‘Poltergeist’ (1982), Tobe Hopper’s film produced by Steven Spielberg about a middle-class family who, upon moving to the outskirts, begins to experience a series of paranormal phenomena, the “curse” fell on several of their protagonists.

The angelic Heather O’Rourke died at just 12 years of cardiac arrest after an intestinal obstruction. Dominique Dunne, who played the eldest daughter, was killed by her ex-partner at the age of 23, and Oliver Robbins, the middle child, did not die but was about to, strangled on a set, due to an electrical error, by a mechanical clown.