James Cameron compares the future of ‘Avatar’ with the saga of ‘The Lord of the Rings’

When Avatar: The Water Sense hit theaters this December 16, 13 years will have passed with respect to the premiere of the first Avatar. That movie with james cameron surpassed the box office of another film directed by James Cameron, titanica, becoming the highest grossing release in movie history. A range that only Avengers: Endgame was able to dispute him, briefly beating him before a revival of Avatar in China once again tilted the situation in his favour. With such achievements it seems evident that the sense of water will succeed at the box office, but Cameron at the time had doubts.

Hence the sequel to Avatar It took him so long to materialize. The filmmaker recently spoke with Empire and, in addition to detailing who the characters of Kate Winslet Y Sigourney Weaverhas explained what was the genesis of the sense of water, as well as the reasons that led him to conceive it along with three more sequels at the same time. All of them have already started their production (with planned titles such as The Seed Bearer, The Tulkun Rider Y The Quest for Eywa), and are part of a bizarre pitch that Cameron raised with Fox years ago.

“I had to think hard about whether I wanted another Avatar movie, because we were out of luck. When you’ve done something so momentous in terms of success, do you really want to try to do it again? There is a lot of pressure, and I had to think about it for two years before reaching an agreement.Cameron recalls. Director of terminator It was clear to him that he did not want a single sequel, but that the producers should allow him to expand this universe in a big way, with several deliveries produced at the same time. “What I said to Fox then was ‘I’ll do it, but we have to play a more ambitious game. I don’t want to just make one movie, and then another, and then another. I want to tell a bigger story.’”





In this scenario, the example of The Lord of the rings. The trilogy of JRR Tolkien, when it was adapted to the big screen by Peter Jackson, was divided into three films shot at the same time. This format, as well as its ambition and spectacular nature, is the one that Cameron proposed to emulate the bosses of 20th Century Fox. “I told them ‘Imagine there was a series of novels like The Lord of the rings and adapt them’. In theory it was great, but you had to create the damn novels first to adapt them”. So Cameron embarked on a slow process to design a story of great breadth, where Ethe sense of water It’s just one more episode.

In the years since his idea matured, Fox has been absorbed by Disney, but the new management retains confidence in Cameron. So yes, after the sense of water we will have three other films of Avatar. We hope that with the accompanying box office numbers, and with a shorter delay than the one that hung between Avatar and sequel.

Do you want to be up to date with all the latest movies and series? Sign up to our newsletter.