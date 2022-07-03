Israel Adesanya vs Jared Cannonier UFC 276 LIVE | 07/02/2022

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway, in the featherweight category, will be the fourth fight in the main event

PEREIRA WINS

ALEX PEREIRA FINISHES THE FIGHT IN THE FIRST ROUND WITH A KO PRODUCT OF A LEFT HOOK AND A RIGHT FINISH

Sean Strickland vs. Alex Pereira

Sean Strickland vs. Alex Pereira, in the middleweight category, will be the third fight of the night in the main event

BARBÉRENA WINS

Bryan Barberena defeated Robbie Lawler via technical knockout

Robbie Lawler vs. Bryan Barberena

Robbie Lawler vs Bryan Barberena, in the welterweight category, the second fight of the main event

Pedro Munhoz vs. Sean O’Malley NO DECISION

Sean O’Malley and Pedro Munhoz finish the fight. THE JUDGES DECLAR THERE IS NO DECISION, ALL ON MEDICAL RECOMMENDATION, after O’Malley poked Munhoz in the eyes

Pedro Munhoz vs. Sean O’Malley

Pedro Munhoz vs Sean O’Malley, in the bantamweight category will be the first fight on the main card

THE STAR BILLBOARD BEGINS ❗

Brad Riddell vs. Jalin Turner – Lightweight Fight

Jalin Turner defeated Brad Riddell via submission. The fight lasted less than a minute in the first round.

Donald Cerrone announces his professional retirement

Jim Miller vs. Donald Cerrone – Welterweight Fight

Jim Miller defeated Donald Cerrone via submission in round 2

Ian Garry vs. Gabe Green – Welterweight Fight

Ian Garry defeated Gabe Green by unanimous decision with cards of 30-27. Garry remains undefeated after this match.

Brad Tavares vs. Dricus Du Plessis – Middleweight Fight

Dricus Du Plessis defeated Brad Tavares by unanimous decision, with cards from Brad Tavares.

PRELIMINARY BOUTS BEGIN

Pre-UFC 276 bouts

Everything is ready!

In less than an hour the preliminary card of UFC 276 will begin. We are getting closer to the start of the event. At this time the fights prior to the preliminary billboard take place

history of the fight

Adesanya, the champion of the middleweight division

Adesanya (22-1) is undefeated in the middleweight division. He is currently the champion of the category and is the great favorite to win the fight

Jared Cannonier’s record

Cannonier (15-5) has won two fights in a row and five of his last six fights.

Central Event Weigh-In

Israel Adesanya weighed in at 183.5 pounds and Jared Cannonier weighed in at 184.5 pounds for the main bout.

T-Mobile is ready

odds

Israel Adesanya commands the odds to win the bets. In the case of an event that will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, the bookmakers place Jared Cannonier with a payment of 3.90, while Adesanya would pay 1.31

Almost there

There is an hour and a half to go before the preliminary card of the night begins at UFC 276. From VAVEL.com we will have all the details

Don’t leave here to follow Israel Adesanya vs Jared Cannonier live

In a few moments we will share the details of the fight, as well as the latest information coming from the T-Mobile Arena. Do not lose detail of the fight with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.com

How to watch UFC 276 live?

What time does UFC 276 start?

Argentina: 10:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 9:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 10:00 PM on ESPN and TNT Sports
Chile: 10:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 8:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 8:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 9:00 PM
Spain: 2:00 AM (July 3)
Mexico: 8:00 PM on Fox Sports
Paraguay: 9:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 8:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 10:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

official weigh-in

previous combat

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway will serve as the pre-main event bout, which will pit two attractive enough featherweights to generate excitement at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Volkanovski is the maximum winner of the duel between both fighters, which will not exceed 145 pounds

Billboard

Jared Cannonier

Jared Cannonier is a 38 year old American fighter. Cannonier has the experience to prove himself much more than Adesanya, although he does not have as much speed and power as the Nigerian. The American comes from beating Gastelum and Brunson, but unfortunately for him, he was beaten by Whittaker

Israel Adesana

Israel Adesanya comes to this match with a very special brand. Since his victory against a difficult Robert Whittaker, the Nigerian, born in Lagos, only rubs shoulders with the MMA elite. Now, the so-called “185-pound King” will have a difficult challenge: beat Jared Cannonier, an American who has great size and experience. The one from Nigeria will have to give everything to win

T-Mobile Arena

The T-Mobile Arena is a multipurpose stage located in Las Vegas (Nevada, United States). Construction work began in 2014 and the pavilion was officially opened in April 2016. It has a capacity of 20,000 people. Currently, it is one of the most recognized arenas in the United States and with this event, it will continue to make history

start of transmission

Welcome to the match broadcast Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier live, corresponding to the main event of UFC 176. The meeting will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas at 8:00 p.m.

