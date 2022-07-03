Is Hollywood really going to make an ET sequel?

The Lord of the Rings is unrealizable; no one will ever top Sean Connery as James Bond; Top Gun will never get a sequel… many entrenched Hollywood totems of established thinking have been brutally toppled by the passage of time. Could ET be next on the list of movies you never thought would get a sequel, but do?

Still unlikely, honestly. But Hollywood moneymen are known to have an eye on Top Gun: Maverick’s current $1 billion worldwide gross. Given that the original film, 1986’s Top Gun, managed to gross less than half of what Steven Spielberg’s 1982 teen sci-fi bromance did, one can only imagine that a well-crafted sequel could even compete for the title of the highest-grossing film of all time (currently held by Avatar, with a staggering $2.847 million).

But is it a realistic proposal? Henry Thomas, who played 10-year-old Elliott in the original film, suggested this week that it probably should never happen, though he was equally clear that it could still happen.

Show me the money… Tom Cruise at the premiere in Seoul, South Korea, of Top Gun: Maverick, his highest-grossing film. Photo: Jung Yeon-Je/AFP/Getty Images

“I think you have to leave it like that, but there has always been talk of a sequel,” Thomas told Slash Film. “It was talked about in the early ’80s, because the studio was really pushing for it in light of how successful it was in theaters. But I do not know. I think it’s very sad that we lost Melissa Mathison, who was the writer of ET, because if anyone could have made it happen, it was her. And that would have been the best kind of plot for a sequel. But I do not know. I think the ad was the closest thing to a sequel and that’s why Spielberg approved of it.”

The ad Thomas is referring to is a 2019 Christmas ad starring the actor and ET himself, which was used to promote the Xfinity internet service in the US, and Sky in the UK. It is, without a doubt, a cozy trip through memories, although it hardly adds anything new.

And therein lies the problem with ET: it’s so reliant on the relationship between young Elliott and the star traveler protagonist that we really don’t want to see what happens next. Elliott loves ET even though she knows next to nothing about him – the intense and strange connection between them is all the more powerful when he remains an enigma. The poignancy of those final moments of the film in which the alien tells the little boy that he will always be with him, and then vanishes into the cosmos, could be completely lost if the story were to continue.

If we look at other memorable films from 1982, it becomes clear why they ended up having more stories to tell, even if their sequels or remakes weren’t always up to the task. Conan the Barbarian was always going to have more bloodthirsty, sword-fighting adventures; Tron’s spooky digital Wonderland had endless variations; Blade Runner introduced ideas about artificial humanity and the nature of the soul into our film lexicon that will still be relevant a century from now.

Steven Spielberg at the ET 40th anniversary screening in Los Angeles, April 2022. Photo: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

With ET, the next chapter is not so obvious. Maybe our hero could visit another human child, or maybe the sequel could be about the adult Elliott’s journey to ET’s home planet, many decades later. However, that would be a completely different movie. How can you make a sequel to a movie when the original’s enduring brilliance is heavily grounded in epic sentiment and gorgeous ’80s nostalgia? There is simply no logical next step, no way to strike the same majestic chords of feeling and continue to develop the story. However, as Thomas told Slash Film, “I guarantee you there are a few men in a very large room right now salivating and using their abacuses and slide rules to come up with some very, very big numbers.”

I remember as a child being so desperate to know what was going on after I picked up the now little-remembered children’s novel ET: The Green Planet by William Kotzwinkle. In it, ET spends much of his time reminiscing about their encounters on Earth, while Elliott begins to experience the hardships of early adolescence, guided at times by his friend from across the stars through some kind of random Bluetooth. soul interstellar

It’s not a classic, but its very existence (along with Thomas’ comments) reminds us that the appetite for more of ET will always be palpable… even if finding out more about the diminutive alien may end up spoiling our delight in the original film.