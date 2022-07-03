Independence Day USA: Patriotic Movies to Watch on the 4th of July

On the 4th of July, Independence Day, It is one of the most important celebrations in the United States and what better way to celebrate it than seeing some movie gems that reinforce the true meaning of Independence.

The film industry has been responsible for extolling this date with the creation of various feature films. If yours is to celebrate from the comfort of your home, then we leave you top five patriotic movies for you to enjoy this Independence Day.

Born on the Fourth of July (1989)

This 1989 feature film brought Tom Cruise his first Academy Award nomination.

‘Born on the Fourth of July‘ tells the story of Ron Kovic, a paralyzed veteran speaking out against the Vietnam War, showing that disagreeing with your country also it can become a patriotic act.

Independence Day (1996)

‘Independence Day’ established Will Smith as the hero of an entire nation.

This fictional classic shows us the actor of ‘bad boys‘ fighting aliens to save the White House and the country’s flag. In addition, it has one of the speeches emotional and patriotic that a President (Bill Pullman) can offer his nation.

Forest Gump (1994)

Forrest Gump is probably one of the most iconic and memorable characters that exists in the cinema and that the renowned Tom Hanks has played. In this feature film from 1994 narrate events in the history of the American Union through the simple and innocent experiences of a young southerner.

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Another patriotic Tom Hanks hit is ‘Saving Private Ryan‘. Through this film by Steven Spielberg, the story is shown a group of soldiers landing in Normandy during World War II, who risk their lives to save James Ryan, soldier who lost his three brothers during the war.

Lincoln (2012)

‘Lincoln‘, another Steven Spielberg gem, narrates the battle of the sixteenth President of the American Union, Abraham Lincoln, to be able to approve the thirteenth amendment, with which the abolition of slavery was achieved.

Happy Independence Day!