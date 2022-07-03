Incredible: this is what the children of Jumanji look like 27 years after success

All of us who were born before 2000 grew up seeing Jumanji, one of the most popular films of the ’90s and that undoubtedly marked a whole generation of young people thanks to its original story. This original 1995 film starred beloved actor Robin Williams, who passed away on August 11, 2014.

Other members of this film were Kirsten Dunst and Bradley Pierce, who played the two children who played the dangerous game and began the story based on a children’s story published in 1981 by Chris Van Allsburg. It’s crazy to think that 27 years have passed since the premiere of the film that recently had a sequel starring Dwayne Johnson, known worldwide as “The Rock”.

Jumanju premiered 27 years ago.

Many will wonder what these game adventurers who appeared in Jumanji look like today. In the case of Kirsten Dunst, who played Judy Sheperd in the film, it is not difficult to find out since she is one of the most popular actresses in Hollywood today. Before Jumanji, she had already shared the camera with Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise in the movie “Interview with the Vampire”. She has also participated in very successful movies such as “Little Women” and “Spider-Man”. Her last role was in “The Power of the Dog”, for which she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars.

The situation of Bradley Pierce, who played Peter Sheperd in the 1995 hit, is very different from that of his partner in Jumanji. He is now 39 years old and, unlike Dunst, this film was his biggest hit. The actor is currently married to Shari Holmes, with whom he has been since 2005 and has two children.

Bradey Pierce stepped away from leading roles.

Now, Pierce is focused on running a restaurant in Los Angeles and is heavily involved in charities. He still acts, but not like in Jumanjibut in minor roles in low-budget movies or series.