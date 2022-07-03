Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts: They loved each other on screen, ignored each other on set

In 1999, “A Place Called Notting Hill” became a smash hit that reshaped the romantic comedy.

What few knew is that that unparalleled chemistry that the actors showed in each scene, was transformed into total indifference when the lights went out.

A Place Called Notting Hill is one of those movies that, for this chronicler and surely for many readers, when hooked on the cable, catches. Whether because of the chemistry of Anna Scott and William Thacker, because of the perfect soundtrack, because of the real but ideal neighborhood or because it simply tells the story very well, two decades after its release, it still seduces.

Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant make us believe that they do indeed fall in love and love, but the incredible thing is that when the cameras were turned off they did not speak to each other. Perhaps for this reason, Grant often repeats, knowingly, that “film interpretation is a horrible experience.”

In the late 1990s, screenwriter Richard Curtis wondered what would happen if a famous actress fell in love with a stranger. He continued to ramble on about him and tried to imagine what his mutual group of friends would do if one of them showed up with a Hollywood celebrity girlfriend. From those two small ideas a great script was born that would revolutionize the genre: A Place Called Notting Hill.

Curtis started from a premise hitherto little explored in romantic comedy. It was not about a powerful and millionaire man who fell in love with a poor girl as happened in Sabrina, that classic with Humphrey Bogart, Audrey Hepburn, or closer to time, Pretty Woman with Richard Gere and Julia Roberts.

In Curtis’s idea, Anna Scott was a mega-famous actress who lived besieged by the press, but with enough personality to confront and ridicule some gentlemen who made derogatory comments about her. To define her, there is nothing better than a 21st century word: she was an empowered woman.

His complementary opposite was William Thacker, he was not famous, he was not persecuted by journalists and he was not characterized by talkativeness but by clumsiness. A common man, happy with his bookstore and in that -point for him- those of us who love books not only understand his happiness but also envy him.

Once the script was accepted, Roger Michell was chosen as director, the protagonist had to be found. Author, director and producer, Duncan Kenworthy, agreed that the ideal actress was Julia Roberts. “Whenever you’re asked about casting your movie you tend to say whoever you cast was always your first choice, but I have to say that Julia Roberts was the only person we thought of for the role of Anna,” Kenworthy said in a statement. interview.

“I remember saying to Roger, ‘Offer it to Julia,’ and Roger said, ‘We’ll never get her.'” Someone suggested that if Roberts said no, maybe they could call Nicole Kidman, but the idea didn’t pan out because they felt she “wasn’t well known enough and she wasn’t talented enough.” If the Australian got to do an audition, if she read the script bounce or if they at least sounded her out, she never transpired.

While in England they crossed their fingers for Roberts to accept, on the other side of the ocean the actress received the proposal. She had a moment of glory that she had started in 1990 when she was Pretty Woman and she continued with Hook, Sleeping with the enemy, All for love and The rules of the game. Upon receiving the script, Roberts considered turning it down. “I didn’t want to make the film, the approach seemed horrible to me. Play the world’s biggest movie star who falls in love with a bookseller? No!” she assured in The Guardian. Her agent told her to give it a try because it was “the best romantic comedy she had ever read.” The actress wrinkled her nose, she didn’t show her iconic smile but she asked to meet the director and the rest of the crew. The meeting was very convincing because she agreed to participate. We suppose that in addition to the 15 million dollars that she offered to pay her -double what she had been earning- hers also helped her yes.

As for the male lead, Hugh Grant’s decision was unanimous on everyone’s part, especially Curtis. They had worked together on Four Weddings and a Funeral and, according to the director, Grant was “one of the only actors who can speak perfectly over Richard’s lines and Richard writes Hugh better than anyone.” The Englishman said yes without hesitation, and that in the interviews he was in charge of clarifying: “I vehemently hate romantic comedies.”

With the yes of the protagonists, only… everything else remained. Find locations, get filming permits, hire extras, choose secondary actors and many other tasks. Curtis already knew where the story would take place: Notting Hill, a charming London district. His used record stores were the right place to get musical gems, but the great pride of the neighborhood is the Portobello Road market where, according to regulars, “all the fruits known to man” are found. Among its 1,500 stalls, those that sell antiques and vintage clothing stand out. When Hugh Grant’s character says that “Notting Hill is my favorite part of London”, it was Curtis who spoke.

Notting Hill was the ideal place, but with a small detail: it is inhabited by real people. Some neighbors thought the idea of ​​spending time with film crews was a good idea, but others thought it was a bad idea, even though they could see Julia Roberts up close and even ask Hugh Grant for an autograph. To convince them, Sue Quinn, the person who had to get the permits, promised them that the producer would make donations to the NGOs they suggested. They accepted, the production obtained the authorizations and 200 NGOs received money as necessary as it was unexpected.

Obtained the permission of the neighbors, it was necessary to get the house of the protagonist. It should not be a mansion since we know that booksellers have one of the most beautiful jobs in the world, but not the highest salaries in the world. Nor could it be a small and dark apartment, attic style, because although they are not millionaires, they do not live from day to day either. Curtis claimed he knew the right place, an apartment at 280 Westbourne Park Road. And boy did he know it: it was the place where he had lived before becoming a recognized screenwriter. He added a literal color detail: the front door was blue.

Over time that door would become a kind of “place of pilgrimage” for fans of the film. A year after the premiere, the original door was filled with fan autographs and was sold at auction at Christie’s. The owner replaced it with a black one, but at the insistence of the tourists, he was forced to paint it again blue. If someone asked to come in, he would clarify that the interior of the house that appears in the film was not real but one that was set up in a studio nearby.

Having chosen the job, it was still necessary to find the physical place for the bookstore and once again Curtis, a great connoisseur of the neighborhood, proposed an antiques store. Its owners agreed to set it as they were asked and after filming they returned to their business. Those who pass through the place today will find new owners who sell souvenirs.

But without a doubt, the great success of the film is not only because of the wonderful script and locations, but also because of the wonderful chemistry that Roberts and Grant transmit. It is so natural that it does not seem that they act it. The incredible thing is that as soon as the director said “Cut!”, those beings in love became two beings that ignored each other. They say that the opposite of love is not hate but indifference and that was what happened between the British and the American. The scene ended and each one continued on their own. They didn’t share jokes, they didn’t go over scenes, they didn’t gossip, they didn’t even discuss their shared dislike of being harassed by the press.

Apparently a misplaced comment, or a joke in bad taste, was the beginning of the terrible relationship: it happened that Julia was told by the gossip that Grant had said that she had “a huge mouth”, and that when he kissed her, I could hear the echo of his breathing. To avoid friction, both agreed not to speak to each other behind the camera.

By that time Julia Roberts was not only the highest paid actress in Hollywood, she was also beginning to show some celebrity attitudes. On the set they remembered that when recording a scene of Sleeping with the enemy where she had to appear in panties and a T-shirt, she asked that the entire team be in underwear so as not to feel uncomfortable. In Mary Reilly, she forced the script to be rewritten so she could outdo John Malkovich; the problem is that the actor ordered the same thing. In the end, both were so jealous that the text had to be rearranged so that they shared the least number of scenes. And Steven Spielberg after directing her in Hook said that he would never work with her again: “She was not at a good time”, she tried to justify it because Julia was in the media spotlight for the cancellation of her wedding with Kiefer Sutherland three days after the ceremony . Years later, the actress admitted that Steven was right and that she had behaved like a spoiled girl.

On the other hand, Grant’s nonchalant attitude was not repeated with other castmates with whom he worked. With Sandra Bullock after filming Love at Second Sight they became so close that a romance was rumored. At the premiere they appeared together and cuddling, and Bullock even pinched her partner’s butt when they walked the red carpet. When asked if they were dating, Bullock replied, “It’s the truest rumor ever written.” “I’ve never had so much fun making a movie,” Grant said.

With Drew Barrymore they became close friends after filming Lyrics and Music. So much so that the actress still humorously remembers the time “she had had a little drink and I went into the restaurant. When I saw you, instead of greeting you, I grabbed you by the neck and started kissing you.” The incredible thing is that Grant was with some executives and after the kiss “I sat down again and we went back to talking about the script.” De Reneé Zellweger assured: “We get along very well and we still exchange long emails. Her in particular, at least 70 pages each… Interesting stuff, but pretty hard to figure out. She is a wonderful person.” She further added with deadly humor that she “she kisses better than Julia Roberts.”

It is known that with all these actresses he had a great relationship. What is unknown is whether Grant made, about any of them, a misplaced joke about his physical appearance, as would have happened with Roberts.

Despite the off-screen indifference of its protagonists, the result was a success. A Place Called Notting Hill was released on May 28, 1999 and achieved what every romantic comedy wants. That while the viewer’s brain asks skeptically “Could this happen to someone?”, the heart responds hopefully: “If it happened to them, why not me?”. Yes, we already know that it is almost impossible for a Hollywood megastar to fall in love with us, but what is not impossible is to feel “just a girl in front of a boy asking him to love her”. And when that happens, there will always be a love that gives us a wooden bench with the legend “For June, who loved this park. From Joseph, who always sat next to her.” And if she can’t give us the bank, it’s enough for that boy who loves us to stop watching a Clint Eastwood movie to share a love movie with us. Believe me, reader, that happens. I tell you from experience and not because I liked the movie.

(Susana Ceballos – Infobae)