How to find out which contacts do not have a WhatsApp account

One of the platforms instant messaging most used every day by millions of people around the world is WhatsAppwhether to send messages, photos, videos, voice memos, make video callsetc.

If it has ever happened to you that you want to send a message to one of your contacts that is in your address book, but it simply does not appear on WhatsApp, it is possible that the other person does not have an account on the platform. Therefore, we tell you how to find out who of your contacts does not have WhatsApptake note.

How to know who of your contacts does not have WhatsApp

If you want to know who in your contact list does not have WhatsApp, the steps you must follow are:

Check that WhatsApp has no pending updates in the Android Google Play or iOS App Store.

Enter the application and click on the icon of the three vertical points that are in the upper right corner or the gear icon in the lower right (in iOS).

Go to “Settings”.

Scroll down and click on the “Invite friends” section.

The list of all the people you have scheduled on your cell phone and who do not have a WhatsApp account will automatically appear.

It is likely that the other person had WhatsApp at some point but has decided to temporarily delete it, so do not panic and if you cannot communicate through the application with them, you can send them a text message.

Remember that WhatsApp is constantly updated, so it is also likely that the other person no longer has a version compatible with their cell phone’s operating system and therefore cannot use it.

