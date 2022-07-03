Thor: Love and Thunder co-writer praises the role of Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) in the film: “He’s queer and he’s a King.”

The July 6 will be released in theaters Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth chapter dedicated to the adventures of God of Thunder interpreted by Chris Hemsworth. In the film, in addition to the return of Natalie Portman how Jane Foster (who will be able to lift the Mjolnir), we will review Jaimie Alexander in the role of Lady Sif (after the absence in Thor: Ragnarok) And Chris Pratt in the role of Peter Quill / Star-Lordalong with the other members of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

In the production document on Thor: Love and Thunder sent by Disney to journalists, Tessa Thompson and the co-writer Jennifer Kaytin Robinson talked about the characterization of Valkyrie. Specifically, Robinson revealed that King Valkyrie is one of her favorite characters in the filmexplaining that the ally of the Thunder God is multilayered while being itself:

Thompson: “Playing a superhero who defies customs, who is strong and resilient, is fantastic.. The really exciting thing about the Marvel Cinematic Universe is the idea that your superpower comes from things that have happened to you, from your traumas, things that have ousted us. But the things that make you different are the things that also make you spectacular. “ Robinson: “He is a queer character in the MCU. And the great thing, which we developed during the conversations with Tessa and Taika, is that Valkyrie is simply herself. It’s queer. He is a King. He is Valkyrie. It is all of these things at the same time. We didn’t feel we had to say anything. “

Taika Waititi finally added that although the character has evolved since its introduction in Thor: Ragnarok, Valkyrie will retain the qualities that fans will appreciate of its characterization: