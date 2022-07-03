HE IS THE GAYEST IN THE MCU

In a conversation with Andrew Freund, Natalie Portman, the actress of Mighty Thor, assured that Thor: Love and Thunder is the gayest movie in the MCU

In a conversation with Andrew Freund, Natalie Portman, the actress of Jane Foster in Thor: Love and Thunder, assured that this is one of the gayest movies that have been made in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, something that we are sure will cause the division of opinions among fans of superhero movies.

Interestingly, not long ago in another interview Tessa Thompson, the Valkyrie actress, revealed that the character’s bisexuality was not an important topic of conversation nor will it allude to her sexual orientation, so we will have to wait and see the film to see who is telling the truth.

Andrew Freund asked Natalie Portman if Thor: Love and Thunder is the gayest movie in the MCU, to which the renowned actress said yes. In addition, he stated that the Taika Waititi-directed film stuck very closely to the source material, that is, to the comics, which are full of rainbows and allegories of the queer movement.

On the other hand, the interpreter announced that it is a privilege for her to bring Mighty Thor to life, especially now that there are many superheroines with whom girls can identify. Let’s hope that this female variant of the God of Thunder from Norse mythology receives her own project, be it a film or a series.

In case you didn't know, Thor: Love and Thunder will be released in theaters on August 8, 2022