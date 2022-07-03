George Clooney meets the cast of ‘ER’

Do you remember doctors Mark Greene, Doug Ross, Susan Lewis, John Carter, Peter Benton, and nurse Carol Hathaway? How to forget them, right? The Serie ER (Emergency Roomtranslated in Spain as emergencies) marked a before and after in the medical series and set a precedent that would serve for future titles such as Grey’s Anatomy. Also, emergencies catapulted to fame famous actors such as George Clooney, Noah Wyle, Anthony Edwards or Julianna Margulies. Now, 27 years after the series premiere, the original cast of actors has reunited for a charitable cause.

This has been the reunion of ER (emergencies)

How we love reunions of former TV series casts! In 2021 so far we have had the great luxury of to see all the doctors at Chicago County General Hospital reunited, although not in person. The cast of actors emergencies they had a virtual reunion on the channel Stars in the House Hosted by producer Seth Rudetsky and her husband, James Wesley.

During the meeting, fans could ask questions live to the actors and all have been enormously excited to meet again after so many years. And it is that they consider each other more a family than anything else: “I’m excited to see this gang. They are people that I believed in many ways and I really love them. It’s fun to see each other again,” George Clooney said during the event.

Of course, everyone has remembered those years when they were young and suddenly they saw themselves as the new superstars of television American, making his artistic career take off an incredible overnight: “We were just a TV show, but huge. And we all thought at the time: “Wow. This is crazy and we know how lucky we are, “says Clooney, who assures that at that time she knew perfectly well that it was a special occasion in lifea single train that would not pass again.

George Clooney, who is preparing a new film with Julia Roberts, has also talked about his character and his memories in the series, especially now that his wife Amal is watching emergencies for the first time: “My wife has been watching it and it has been a disaster for my marriage… I forgot about the terrible things I did as Dr. Ross!Clooney said with a laugh.

Now that he has returned to see fiction after more than two decades, the actor acknowledges that he can see everything he did mahim in one of the first roles of his life with greater clarity and the flaws of his character: “My wife is seeing it for the first time and she’s asking me: ‘Did you finish in the third season? Did you hook up with Nurse Hathaway’… A disaster,” says Clooney.

However, seeing the fiction again has given a new point of view on one of his first projects as an actor: “We were a group of actors fighting for a career. We even had more viewers than friends (about 10 million more) that was issued later. It was crazy and we were lucky”, reiterated the actor who has had the most artistic journey since then. “We made a great TV show”ditch.