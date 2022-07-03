From timeless Aviators to Clubmasters: how to choose the right Ray-Ban and why

Born in the 1930s, the Ray-Ban brand is a symbol of unmistakable style and timeless. Generation after generation he has established himself as a true leader in the eyewear industry, shaping artistic and popular culture.

Loved by celebrities of cinema and music and a symbol of Hollywood films that have made history, Ray-Ban sunglasses are still today among the most purchased and appreciated ever: from Aviators to Clubmasters. But how to choose the most suitable model to best enhance your face? Let’s find out together the main variations of the brand’s style.

Ray-Ban Aviator, synonymous with class and timeless elegance

Known and loved by all, the Ray-Ban Aviators represent a real evergreen in the sector. Designed in 1937 by Bausch & Lomb to protect US aviators from sunlight during flight, they continue to be requested and worn by millions of people around the world, including the likes of Sean Penn and Eva Longoria.

Characterized by the iconic teardrop shape, they combine style, practicality, comfort and quality. The metal frame adapts to any look, while the lenses, the undisputed protagonists, are available in solid, shaded and mirrored colors, just to satisfy every preference.

Several models were born from the original Aviators, such as the Cats 5000inspired by the ’70s and characterized by a bold acetate frame, or the most sophisticated Outdoorsman. It is certain that they remain an authentic must-have, for both men and women, destined to never disappear. The web also allows you to easily discover the collections Rayban more interesting.

Clubmaster, for a retro and sophisticated look

The Clubmaster line is one of the most popular with the general public, thanks to its unmistakable vintage charm. Perfect for those who do not want to abandon their retro soul, these glasses have been able to win the heart of anyone who wears them.

Inspired by the counterculture of the 1960s, embody the coolness of intellectuals. They are easily recognizable thanks to the flush lenses and the frame that tapers at the bottom. Traditionally, the top is made from thick plastic or acetate, the rest, including the bridge, is made from metal.

With the “Never Hide” campaign of the early 2000s, Ray-Ban gave a new look to the Clubmasters, presenting them in different variations of color and material. Undeniably glamorous and with a vintage soul, they are a timeless pair of sunglasses, also perfect for 2022.

Iconic and popular, here are the Ray-Ban Wayfarers

The Wayfarer, more gritty and tapered of the Clubmasters, have a thick and slightly angled frame. Designed in 1952, they were inspired by the famous Eames chairs and the tail fins of Cadillacs. Lightweight and versatile, they immediately became very popular among the young people of the time and continue to be loved today.

Over the time, the rather pronounced lines of the frame have been softened, to meet the needs of an increasingly demanding public. And also in recent times, several innovations have been introduced, such as the Ray-Ban Folding Wayfarera foldable model, perfect to keep in your bag on any occasion.

Circular or rectangular? A frame for every preference

Sure, the Aviators, Clubmasters and Wayfarers represent the best known triad in the Ray-Ban world, but the brand offers further alternatives, characterized by inimitable lines and styles.

Let’s think about circular sunglasses: from Oval frame, inspired by the 60s and John Lennon, by the most modern models, such as Blaze and Jack. Timeless classics that express confidence and charm and that have established themselves in music festivals around the world. In short, the best accessories to add a cool note to any look.

But not just oval and round. Ray-Ban has also designed many rectangular and square sunglasses, which differ from the more traditional ones. Models like Nomad or Caribbean they are characterized by unique and particular oversized lines: the perfect choice to get noticed, throughout the day.

Hollywood and Ray-Ban, an inseparable pair

It would be impossible to list all the films in which the Ray-Bans have made an appearance. For this we have selected the most iconic ones, which have made Hollywood history. One of the most famous films is certainly “The Blues Brothers”from 1980. Throughout the 148 minutes of the film, protagonists Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi wear a pair of Wayfarer.

We cannot fail to refer to Tom Cruise, the Maverick pilot of “Top Gun” that brings the unmistakable Aviator, the classic teardrop eyewear that, still today, represents a timeless accessory. And precisely in 2022 the sequel of the film is expected in theaters: some rumors give for certain the use of the same model.

Even in the new millennium, Ray-Bans have appeared in several blockbuster films. In “The Wolf of Wall Street”, Leonardo di Caprio shows off the Wayfarer. While Brad Pitt, in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”wears a pair of Aviator Classic with teardrop lens.

In “Harry Potter”instead, the most famous fantasy saga in the history of cinema, Daniel Radcliffe never separates from his Ray-Ban Round Metal with gold-colored frames. The model recalls the 60s style and turns into a super cool accessory imitated by the youngest.

But it’s not just the movies that have built the Ray-Ban legend. There are numerous celebrities who have been immortalized with their favorite glasses on various public occasions. A few examples? In the world of music they remember Michael Jackson’s Aviators and Bob Dylan’s Wayfarers.

While among the current personalities the most famous Ray-Ban lovers, finally, we can mention Katy Perry, Rihanna, Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid.