Fortnite Season 3: Week 4 Missions guide

The challenges Y Missions of the week 4 of the Season 3 of Fortnite Chapter 3 they are available from 06/30/2022 and we have to complete them until the end of the season. Here we help you to successfully complete each Challenge Y Mission of Fortnite of this batch. In this section of our guide to Fortnite We tell you how to complete all these challenges and missions:

Fortnite Season 3: Week 4 Missions

Climb a ledge within 3 seconds of sliding (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Deal damage to opponents from a vehicle (0/250) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Destroy structures with an E-11 Explosive Rifle (0/15) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Knock down pine trees with a Saw Thrower (0/5) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Travel 500 meters in the torrential tunnel of Descontrol Cavern (0/500) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Plant a Reality Seed in Placid Plants or Mushroom Orchard (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Search chests or ammo boxes at OI Airship crash sites (0/2) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Climb a ledge within 3 seconds of sliding

We climbed an edge after having slid along the ground

What this challenge/mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games of any game mode, we must climb any edge within three seconds of having slid on three different occasions. To slide, we first sprint and then press the crouch button/key; Then we will have to jump and hold jump on some structure or object on the stage that is approximately one cube high to be able to climb it.

Deal damage to opponents from a vehicle

Motorboats also count towards this mission; we can shoot rockets or shoot from a passenger seat at enemies

What this challenge/mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games of any game mode, we must inflict a total of 250 points of damage to opponents while we are inside a vehicle. The simplest thing we can do is go by car, truck or van and, when we are close to an enemy, switch to one of the passenger seats to shoot from there. We will find vehicles of this type throughout the island.

Destroy structures with an E-11 Blaster Rifle

We destroy stage structures with an E-11 Explosive Rifle

What this challenge/mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games of any game mode, We must destroy a total of 15 stage structures using Star Wars E-11 Blaster Rifles. We will find them at these points on the map, in Imperial chests, and also in the possession of Imperial Stormtroopers also in these locations:

All Star Wars E-11 Blaster Rifle locations in Fortnite Season 3

Knock down pine trees with a Saw Thrower

With a Lanzaserras, we must knock down pine trees like the one in the image

What this challenge/mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games of any game mode, We must knock down a total of five timber pines using the Saw Launcher. For this, we need to aim and shoot the logs with the Saw Launcher. We can find these weapons in a sawmill in the north of the island; In the surroundings (and in the northeast part of the map) we will find many pine trees that we can knock down:

We will find Lanzasaws at this point on the map; In addition, there are many timber pines nearby.

Travel 500 meters in the torrential tunnel of Caverna Descontrol

We travel through the wind tunnel

What this challenge/mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games of any game mode, We must advance a total of 500 meters while we are in the wind tunnel around Descontrol Cavern. It is enough to reach this area, go up to the wind tunnel, and let our character advance through it.

Caverna Descontrol’s torrential tunnel/wind tunnel roughly encompasses the red circle

Plant a Seed of Reality in Placid Plants or Mushroom Garden

We Plant a Seed of a Reality Tree in Placid Plants

What this challenge/mission asks us to do is the following: in a Solo, Duos, Trios or Squads game with or without a build, we must plant a Seed of Reality in Placid Plants or Mushroom Garden. We leave you a map with the current locations of Reality Seeds pods and the places where we must plant one of these seeds:

Locations where we will find Seeds of Reality, and the two points where we have to plant one of them

Search chests or ammo boxes at IO Airship crash sites

Opened a chest in an IO Airship crash site

What this challenge/mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games of any game mode, we must register a total of two chests or boxes of ammunition in places of collision of Airships of the OI. We leave you a map with their locations:

Locations where we must register chests or ammunition boxes

Complete the Week 4 Missions of Season 3 of Fortnite Chapter 3 allows us to obtain experience with which to level up, obtain Battle Stars and thus unlock things from the Battle Pass. As always, we recommend you take a look at our Fortnite guide to find out all the news of the new season.