Fortnite launches the first official teaser of the final event of Season 2… What a hype!

We will agree that one of the things that makes the day of all of us who play Fortnite It has to do with the moments when Epic Games decides to culminate a particular battle royale season with a final event. And, precisely, the information that I have come to bring you here has to do with the latter; specifically, with the final event of the current Season 2 of the game.

The thing is that during the day yesterday the existence of the aforementioned final event was leaked thanks to a series of tests that have been found in the code lines of Fortnite in the wake of update 20.40 of the battle royale. But it is that these leaks would have been confirmed thanks to the new teaser that the official Twitter account of the game has shared just a few hours ago. I leave you with the publication below so you can take a look at it with your own eyes.

The teaser in question leaves us with sound waves in which a mysterious voice is heard

At the end of the video you can see the face of the mythical giant mech from Chapter 1

Will we get to see him standing again in the final event of this Season 2 of Fortnite?

Considering that Season 2 ends on June 3, the event could take place on the same day ⏳

⏳ Next, I leave you with the clip in question

Taking into account the way in which Epic Games is anticipating the final events of Fortnite, I wouldn’t get burned if I put my hand in the fire by telling you that more teasers for this Season 2 are coming soon. I will keep you informed of any that come to light in the coming days.