Fortnite: guide to install the video game on all devices | EpicGames | Nintendo | PS5 | PS4 | Xbox | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

Epic Games has made downloads of Fortnite are available on all platforms. At first, downloading Fortnite was only possible on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. However, players can now enjoy it on new generation consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series), as well as portable devices such as mobile phones and Nintendo Switch. .

In case you have doubts about how to download to your favorite device, pay attention to this guide so you don’t waste time and can now start your games on Fortniteone of the most popular Battle Royale.

FORTNITE | Download for PC and consoles

PC players will have to use the Epic Games Launcher to download Fortnite. The launcher is a relatively small app that gives PC users access to the Epic Games Store where the game is located.

The players of PlayStation Y Xbox they should get the game on playstation store Y Microsoft Store, respectively. Since the game is free to play, there is no need to add any credits or use a payment method. The process is the same for both last-gen and current-gen consoles.

Finally, the players switch must visit nintendo store to get Fortnite. Unfortunately, Fortnite’s PvE mode, Save the World, is not yet available on this platform.

FORTNITE | Android and iOS mobiles

Discharge Fortnite on an Android device it’s a bit more complicated. The game is not available on Google Play.

Those with a Samsung device can easily download the game through the Galaxy Store. To do this, open the store, search Fortnite and download it to your device.

If you are using a non-Samsung Android device, please visit fortnite.com/android. This is the official source and will provide the link for the game.

FORTNITE | apple devices

Although it is not possible to download Fortnite on an iPhone or iPad, users of these devices can still play thanks to cloud gaming.

There are currently two options, Xbox Cloud Gaming and GeForce NOW.

To start your adventure in Fortnite or return to the game, click on one of the links above and register to play in the cloud. Both of these services are free, but players can also upgrade their accounts and get priority service.

