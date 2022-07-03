Fiat dynamites the low cost market with an offer in July practically insurmountable

If you are looking for a low cost car, the catalog of Fiat It should be a must stop. The Italian firm is one of the most resistant to the unstoppable price increases that are taking place in the motor sector. And in their catalog they have some of the cheapest models on the Spanish market.

An example of this is the fiat 500a perfect utility vehicle to move around the city on a daily basis, which will be a perfect ally for your getaways to the beach and which moves with a hybrid engine that will give you savings in consumption that you will appreciate the more you use it.

This is the cheapest Fiat 500

The fiat 500 is an urban model that measures 3,571mm long, 1,627mm wide Y 1,488mm highleaving a battle 2,300mm and a trunk 185 litersexpandable up to 550 liters. And it stands out for its dynamism to move in small spaces, its behavior on the go, its hybrid block and its more than adjusted price. It is advertised on the Fiat website for 11,175 euros promoted.

Fiat 500 Cult

In the mechanical section, we are facing a model that moves with a gasoline engine of 1.0 that develops 70 hp of power and 92 Nm of maximum torque. An engine that is assisted by an MHEV system consisting of a 4.9 CV and 50 Nm electric motor, powered by a battery of 3.6kw. And it is managed by a 6-speed manual gearbox and a front-wheel drive system.

Features and equipment for the 500 access to the range

With this setup, the 500Hybrid accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 13.8 seconds and reaches a maximum speed of 167km/h. The firm announces an average consumption of between 4.6 and 5.2 litersaccording to the WLTP cycle.

Fiat 500 Cult

And in equipment it includes the Cult finish, which has just what is necessary to enjoy daily circulation without great fanfare. Serial account with:

Fiat 500 Cult