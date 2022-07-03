Faculty of Medicine of the UASLP best public institution in the country

SAN LUIS POTOSÍ, SLP., July 03, 2022.- The Faculty of Medicine of the Autonomous University of San Luis Potosí is the best public higher education institution in the country in the area of ​​health and the fourth at the national level, including private, according to the results of the National Examination for Applicants to Medical Residencies (ENARM) 2022, organized by the Ministry of Health of the federal government.

Having achieved this distinction for the second consecutive year, our Faculty of Medicine remains a leading public teaching institution in Mexico, backed by the prestige and academic quality that have characterized it in its 145 years of existence. The foregoing, thanks to the work of its directors, teachers and researchers, as well as the students whose performance allows it to maintain that level of excellence.

The ENARM is an objective instrument for measuring knowledge of general medicine, built with a methodology based on educational evaluation focused on solving medical problems. It constitutes the first stage of the process to enter the National System of Medical Residencies and is carried out with a comprehensive security system through audit, notarial and evaluation actions in its different phases and work dimensions to guarantee its integrity and quality.

Of the first five places in 2021, four are occupied by private institutions: Pan American University and the Jalisco, Mexico City and Monterrey Campuses of the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Studies, it was reported in a press release.