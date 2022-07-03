F1 2022 Live: British Grand Prix 2022 LIVE: Formula 1 Auto Race Result Live

Formula 1 live | Great Britain GP Result 2022

Great Britain GP | Return 06/52 | pits for Checo Pérez to correct the damage to the front wing suffered by the Mexican. The Mexican falls to position 17.

Great Britain GP | Return 04/52 | Checo Prez’s car is found damaged after he contacted Leclerc at the relaunch. At the moment the Mexican seems to be losing pace.

Great Britain GP | Return 03/52 | There was a slight mishap between Verstappen and Leclerc that is already being investigated.

GREEN LIGHT! The Great Britain GP resumes

Great Britain GP | Return 03/52 | The cars start for the second time Sainz retains the lead and Checo touches slightly with Leclerc but without major complications.

Cars leave the pitlane: Relaunch begins

Great Britain GP | Return 02/52 | Behind the safety car, the cars start to exit from the pitlane, after that will come the restart when the safety car enters the pits again.

Ace Zhou was taken to the hospital

Great Britain GP | Return 02/52 |After the accident, the work to rescue Zhou was carried out. The Alfa Romeo driver had to leave in an ambulance after the impact.

The race will be relaunched at 9:56 Mexico time

Great Britain GP | Return 02/52 | It has been officially reported that in a matter of minutes the race will be relaunched with a stopped starting grid. It will be one lap behind the safety car and then a stopped start,” Ferrari reported.

Great Britain GP | Return 02/52 | In the midst of a moment of great tension at the start of the British Grand Prix, he left one of the most emotional moments after George Russell put aside his career to run to rescue Guanyu Zhou.

Three cars will be out of the Great Britain GP

Great Britain GP | Return 02/52 | Tsunoda’s car managed to be repaired and only three single-seaters will be left out of Sunday’s activity. Albon, Zhou and Russell are the drivers who don’t race anymore.

The restart will be made with the initial positions

Great Britain GP | Return 02/52 | Everything indicates that Carlos Sainz will be in first place when the race is relaunched. This is because the pilots will start in their original positions. So Checo Prez will be fourth.

Guanyu Zhou flew out and overcame the barrier.

Great Britain GP | Return 02/52 | Images of Guanyu Zhou’s accident are repeated. The Chinese driver’s car can be seen flying and overcoming the barrier. Fortunately the Chinese will be fine.

FIA: Alexander Albon and Zhou are taken to the medical center

Great Britain GP | Return 02/52 | The International Automobile Federation (FIA) has reported that Alexander Albon and Guanyu Zhou were transferred to the medical center to be evaluated. He also states that both pilots are conscious.

Reports: Guanyu Zhou is doing well

Great Britain GP | Return 02/52 | According to information from Sky Sports, Alfa Romeo driver Guanyu Zhou “is doing well”. So far there are no further details of the injuries sustained.

Turn 1 of the British Grand Prix took its toll this Sunday. A red flag appeared just at the start of the race, where Guanyu Zhou got the worst of it and finished in the lead.

Great Britain GP | Return 02/52 | By the time the race was stopped, Verstappen was leading the field. While Hamilton third and Checo Prez fell to sixth. There is no time to resume.

Great Britain GP | Return 02/52 | So far no images of Zhou, one of the pilots affected during the mishap, have been focused. There are some tense moments.

Great Britain GP | Return 02/52 | The cars get into the pit area due to the red flag. Russell’s car cannot move forward and must be helped to get out.

Red flag in the first lap!



Great Britain GP | Return 01/52 | There was a shocking accident at the start and there is a red flag at Silverstone. Russell, Zhou, Albon and Tsunoda are in the mishap that will knock them out.

THE GREAT BRITAIN GP STARTS!

Great Britain GP | Lap 01/52 | THE RACE IS LONG! The race started and Hamilton moved into third. But there was an accident and watch out for George Russell and Zhou.

Green light: Formation lap begins

Great Britain GP | The cars start with the formation lap and shortly the race will start.

Tom Cruise, one of the luxury guests at the Great Britain GP

08:58 a.m. | There’s a big celebrity parade today and among the guests is Tom Cruise. The cameras pointed at the ‘To Gun: Maverick’ actor.

The incredible aerial show at the Great Britain GP

08:50 a.m. | Attendees at Silverstone Circuit were surprised with a great aerial show by part of the Royal Air Force. It was an impressive act.

Lewis Hamilton, acclaimed at home and dreams of the podium

08:40 a.m. | Lews Hamilton was cheered at home. The local rider will start on the fifth step and dreams of getting his second consecutive podium of the season. He is expected to have an interesting duel against Checo Prez at the start.

Sebastian Vettel races Nigel Mansell’s ’92 car

08:30 a.m. | Sebastian Vettel continues with his birthday celebrations and took advantage of the preview at Silverstone to race with Nigel Mansell’s car. The German passed with the mythical Williams of 92 and monopolized the glances.

Sebastian Vettel celebrates his birthday with a special helmet

08:25 a.m. | Sebastian Vettel today celebrates his 35th birthday and race in Great Britain with a helmet designed by his son and that includes messages of: “Happy birthday!”.

Alexander-Arnold and Verstappen swap jerseys

08:15 a.m. | Max Verstappen and Alexander-Arnold met before the race at Silverstone and exchanged jerseys. The Liverpool footballer gave one of his autographed shirts to the current world champion and the Red Bull account shared the photo between them.

Hello, good morning and welcome. The Formula 1 world championship continues on its way and today we come to the British Grand Prix, where Max Verstappen and Red Bull will seek to continue at the top.

the mexican pilot Sergio ‘Checo’ Prez has not had a good time at this circuit throughout his career and the best position he has obtained is sixth, which seek to improve today aboard the Red Bull.

The race starts at 09:00 in Mexico City and here we will tell you everything that happens from one of the tracks with the most history, Silverstone.