Epic Games wants Fortnite to become its new metaverse thanks to this clever move

I have been thinking about this for some time now: it is becoming more and more evident that Epic Games wants to do what Fortnite grow beyond its own limits to become more than just a video game. And I’m not just talking about the crossovers that the company launches with other non-battle royale franchises (some of them being amazing), but of another specific element: its Creative mode.

The thing is that, as the companions of the portal have collected pc gamerthe intentions of those responsible for Fortnite is to promote this last aspect even more with the aim that the battle royale can touch the metaverse. Next, I leave you with all the details that the director of Epic Games Tim Sweeneycommented on this:

Sweeney sees Fortnite and Roblox as amazing tools to reach a lot of people in a variety of ways

The intention of Epic Games Its the enable the ability for users to open their own businesses within Fortnite and that the game has its own economy ❗

and that the game has its own economy ❗ Secondly, Sweeney considers that it is still too early to be able to talk about the metaverse as such and that the concept is still contaminated by others such as cryptocurrencies and the blockchain ✅

as such and that the concept is still contaminated by others such as cryptocurrencies and the blockchain ✅ The strategy they will follow to promote Fortnite is very simple: make it possible for any player to use the Unreal Engine editor, within the Creative mode of the battle royale ❗

I have quite contradictory sensations with all this, I’m not going to deceive you. On the one hand, everything that has to do with the concept of metaverse gives me a little creeps but, on the other, I see Sweeney convinced that this can become something beyond the scams we have seen lately in relation to the cryptocurrencies. Will we ever see Fortnite become a parallel virtual reality? Only time will tell.