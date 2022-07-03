Emma Watson subtly teased new projects in 2022

Emma Watson fans are always interested in what projects she is working on. From the completion of the Harry Potter franchise, the actor built his resume with some pretty eclectic films. The activist has done everything from indie like The perks of Being a Wallflower to big hits like The beauty and the Beast. And it sure looks like she’ll be adding new projects to his CV in the very near future.

Emma Watson | Tolga Akmen / AFP via Getty Images

Emma Watson is very selective about the films she chooses to make

While Watson often sends her projects, she has always been selective about the films she says yes to. After Harry Potter finished, Watson famously went to Brown University instead of devoting himself exclusively to acting. In fact, he has even turned down some high-profile projects to attend the prestigious institution. This certainly came as a surprise to many people. Watson also shared that he infuriated some people.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker