Emma Watson subtly teased new projects in 2022

Emma Watson fans are always interested in what projects she is working on. From the completion of the Harry Potter franchise, the actor built his resume with some pretty eclectic films. The activist has done everything from indie like The perks of Being a Wallflower to big hits like The beauty and the Beast. And it sure looks like she’ll be adding new projects to his CV in the very near future.

Emma Watson | Tolga Akmen / AFP via Getty Images

Emma Watson is very selective about the films she chooses to make

While Watson often sends her projects, she has always been selective about the films she says yes to. After Harry Potter finished, Watson famously went to Brown University instead of devoting himself exclusively to acting. In fact, he has even turned down some high-profile projects to attend the prestigious institution. This certainly came as a surprise to many people. Watson also shared that he infuriated some people.

The “Harry Potter” alum has shut down rumors that she is retiring from acting on Twitter

It’s been a few years since Watson starred in a movie. The latest film of her, Little Women, was first unveiled in 2019. In 2021, there were even rumors that the Brit would be retiring from the entertainment industry. The media began reporting that the Harry Potter alum was giving up acting in favor of creating a family. However, Watson ultimately denied those rumors through a public letter she posted Twitter.

▶”Src =” https://www.youtube.com/embed/aLJMEs_9ZZE?feature=oembed ”frameborder =” 0 ″ allow = ”accelerometer; automatic playback; notes-writing; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture ”allowfullscreen>

RELATED: Emma Watson Reveals Her “Favorite Moment” from “Harry Potter”

“Dear fans, the rumors about whether I’m engaged or not, or whether my career is ‘dormant or not’ are ways to create clicks whenever they turn out to be true or false,” explained Watson. “If I have any news, I promise I will share it with you. In the meantime, please assume that no news from me just means that I am quietly going through the pandemic as most people do: I can’t make sourdough bread (!), I take care of my loved ones and am making my best not to spread a virus that is still affecting so many people. I send you so much love, hoping you are as well and well and happy as you can be in these strange times. And again, thanks to everyone who worked so hard to keep us safe and healthy. And Xx “

Watson anticipates new projects in 2022

Now that the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has subsided somewhat, it looks like Watson is ready to get back to work. Recently, he caught up with Vogue and was asked what she had planned for 2022. The actor cleverly teased that she had a few things in the works. “You’ll have to wait and see, but there are plans,” Watson promised.

▶”Src =” https://www.youtube.com/embed/EUAVH2od-A0?feature=oembed ”frameborder =” 0 ″ allow = ”accelerometer; automatic playback; notes-writing; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture ”allowfullscreen>

RELATED: Emma Watson remembers being “blown away” by Daniel Radcliffe

Considering Watson’s many interests, it’s hard to tell if the projects he’s working on are movies or something else. But even if it’s about movies, it’s going to be pretty hard for fans to guess what Watson will do next. According to a conversation the actor had with Interview Magazine, she doesn’t have a clear method of navigating her acting career.

How does Watson choose the films he works on?

“People sometimes talk about me as a brand, a strategy and everything else,” explained Watson. “I hope that. Seriously. I wish I had enough together to have a strategy. But it’s so instinctive. It usually comes down to two things: the person I work with – the director is really important to me – and a line in a script. ” Regardless of Watson’s plans, we’re sure fans of him can’t wait to see what he will announce or release in the coming months.

RELATED: Emma Watson avoids prosthetic movies as if her life depended on it