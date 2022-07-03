“Elvis” by Baz Luhrmann, the director of “Moulin Rouge” | It opens on July 14 in cinema

It is empirically indubitable, from minute one of the screening, that Elvis is a Baz Luhrmann film. Not only because, as was also the case in Dance with Me, Romeo + Juliet Y Moulin Rouge, here too there are crimson curtains framing various important actions of the protagonist. The pulsing, frenetic, musical rhythm that is an inseparable part of the “Luhrmann way” accompanies Elvis Aaron Presley from his childhood, when he leaned the cream against the glass of gospel and blues, to the years of decadence in prison on the stages of music. Las Vegas, pointing to a style of biographical film with an eccentric, hyperbolic appearance. And he does it not from an omniscient point of view or in the first person singular, following current trends, but from the perspective of “Colonel” Tom Parker, his lifelong manager. That wandering Dutchman with a blurred past whose umbilical cord, firmly tied to the king of pelvic movements, takes the essential nutrients to sustain one of those symbiotic relationships full of love and hate, in identical and inseparable parts, that define more than one name ( of a brand) in the history of the recording industry and other show business circles. Launched in society during the last edition of the Cannes Film Festival, the commercial premiere of Elvis Next Thursday, July 14, he presents a tribute as well as a reconstruction, part real and part overflowing fantasy, much like the singer, composer and actor himself. He is the Elvis before the myth, the Elvis who had not yet generated thousands and thousands of imitators of his figure and his voice throughout the world, the Elvis who is now not dead but alive and well on an island in Hawaii. Presley’s can be seen as the umpteenth reinvention of the American dream, in a talented but also swinger aspect, popular in its highest sense. It is that same Elvis that Luhrmann takes to erect his film monument: a rebellious and meek Elvis in equal parts, eager to ingratiate himself and others but aware of the limits imposed by the environment and by himself. Austin Butler is perfect as the adult version of the white boy from Tupelo raised in the black grooves of Memphis, accompanied by a Tom Hanks with several kilos of makeup in the role of a good-natured Parker, the friendly mask of an insatiable leech, the snowman with a dollar green heart. He never hurts to repeat it: there is no business like show business.

Nothing out of the ordinary: Baz Luhrmann says that the first cut of Elvis lasted about four hours, which were finally polished to reach the final footage of 160 minutes. The Australian director clarifies, in a recent interview with the online magazine Collider, that this seminal montage was never intended to be seen by the public. Although, who knows… “The important thing was to make a film designed to be seen in movie theaters. I make movies for the cinema. My mission is to make films that are not part of the franchise universe. All in all, I like it Batman. But with Elvis I wanted to make a film that would cross generations, that would allow you to sit in a darkened room and have a common experience with strangers, to tell a powerful American story. An American Opera. That’s my hope, that’s what I’m fighting for: to bring audiences back to theaters.” Something is certain: Elvis, and Luhrmann’s cinema in general, is appreciated much more on a big screen. The attention to detail, the movements within the frame and the intense rhythm of the montage mean that many of its details are lost on a television, no matter how many inches it has to offer. Not to mention a computer monitor or, vade retro, a tiny cell phone. When Colonel Parker “discovers” Elvis by casually listening to a 7” single from the Sun Records label, recently bought by one of his employees, the story takes off and quickly advances to the big bang of a bond that will continue. for two decades of frenetic activity. In one of the best scenes in the entire film, young Elvis, still a support act for established country artists, takes the stage of the Louisiana Hayride live radio show before an indifferent, skeptical audience. The year is 1954 and nothing allows us to anticipate what is about to happen: when the boy in the pink suit begins to sing and move his legs, something happens in the audience, particularly the female one. It is a previously unknown source of electricity that runs through the stalls from end to end, but Parker recognizes it immediately. It’s the old trick of any funfair worth its salt. In his own words: leave whoever walks through it without a dollar and with a smile on their face. The die is cast.

From that moment on, Elvis walks chronologically –although with several returns to different pasts– the path to stardom of the pop figure in construction. Rock and roll, that new rhythm that drove young people crazy and that was too much like “black music”, is an unstoppable phenomenon, and Elvis – white as snow, with blue eyes to match – is the essential figure from the leap to massiveness, outside the borders of the race music. The film devotes significant space to the attempts to “normalize” Presley’s image and movements as the media and certain living forces in society launched an attack on him for his relentless immorality. Parker, not at all stupid and always careful to maintain a balance between risks and monetary security, puts him in a formal suit and asks him to stop moving the skeleton. He is the “new Elvis”, which the script transforms into a kind of doppelgänger that the rebel Elvis, the authentic Elvis, will try and finally manage to dethrone. Luhrmann’s Elvis is largely a stamp Elvis, a biopic Elvis, a simplified Elvis. And Elvis’s world is PG-13. That is to say, suitable for all audiences, although with some recommendations for those under thirteen years of age. In other words, the darkest areas of the honoree’s life are diluted or directly cut off. David Hepworth, the famous British music journalist who, as a responsible editor, successfully ran magazines like Smash Hits Y Empirewhen he states in an extensive review for the saturday review of The Times that this is an Elvis for the woke generation. “The message of the film is aimed at those who are eighteen years old. That is why the film patiently builds Elvis as a soul brother. He and a young BB King are described as soulmates, Elvis is a regular visitor to Beale Street, and his conversion to the transformative power of black music is traced to an instance in which he eavesdropped on an evangelical church meeting at a tent. The truth is that Elvis liked Mario Lanza, as well as Arthur Crudup, and he learned gospel from The Blackwood Brothers, who were white. It is the kind of grass that in our time is very difficult to accommodate in the garden of good and evil.

Luhrmann admits that the film takes its “dramatic licenses. There are inevitable compressions. It is necessary to compress time: you are telling the story of a life of 42 years in two and a half hours. It is my rule, as long as it does not fundamentally change the truth.” Elvis completely sidesteps Presley’s Hollywood acting career, with the exception of a sea gag during a transitional story, and also his most successful record run. His passage through the military system between 1958 and 1960 and his stay in Germany as a soldier in the United States Army, a commercial move designed to “clean up” his image, occupies a few minutes – Priscilla Ann Wagner appears there, looking much older than the others. fourteen years old that he was in real life–, before the beginning of the third and last act of the script. The longest and most dramatic, beginning with the preparations for what would later become known as his great return to music: the 1968 NBC television special, his first live performance in more than seven years. A Christmas special converted into a triumphant resurrection, as famous or more famous at the time than that of Jesus. And there they are, predictably, the musical medleys and the remixed songs, with anachronistic raps building bridges between the black music of yesterday and today. And also the recurring use of the split screen, the screen divided into several simultaneous images, which some will relate to Presley’s fondness for comics, but which in reality is nothing more than a reuse of the technique developed towards the end of the 60s and early 70’s in titles as dissimilar as The Boston Strangler, Woodstock Y Sisters, by Brian de Palma. And of course, Elvis: That’s the Way It IsDenis Sanders’ rockumental from 1970, re-released with a new montage in 2000, which recorded the musician’s first season at the International Hotel in Las Vegas, and which Luhrmann uses as an inspirational source during the last sections of the film.

As in all tragic biopics, as in all classic tragedies, the ending can be guessed in advance, and the ups and downs of barbiturates and amphetamines dominate the last part of the narrative. That’s when the opening line of “Suspicious Minds”: “we’re caught in a trap” takes on a new dimension, which Luhrmann further amplifies by having his hero mention something about golden cages. While Parker wastes thousands and thousands of chips in the casino, Elvis is transformed into a fattening animal destined for the slaughterhouse. Whether Elvis is an angel or a cinematographic demon will depend on the tastes and tolerances of the viewer. The critical response, meanwhile, fluctuates these days between disappointment and somewhat excessive praise. The truth is that, beyond the extravagant forms with a lot of pastiche, deep down, the last Luhrmann is a fairly conventional biographical exercise, with its instances of origin that mark a lifetime, its hints of melodrama in the form of a passionate triangle (Elvis, Priscilla and the fame; or Elvis, Priscilla and the colonel) and the concept of the many parallel Elvises (the man, the pop figure, the musician) presented on screen at the same time thanks, again, to the split screen . More than a movie, Elvis is an audiovisual monster with several heads, overwhelming but almost always superficial, which ironically tends to leave aside the musical aspect of the honoree, beyond the constant bombardment of melodies.