Eitri and the Grandmaster have been cut from ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

In a saga the length of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which has been adding tons of comic book characters since Hombre de Hierro (2008), there is an accumulation of protagonists and secondary that helps to have multiple options for each project. And we cannot forget that, if the public likes them enough, they are very happy to meet them again, even if it is in small cameos. But there is bad news about Thor: Love and Thunder in this issue.

Matt Damon has already confirmed that he would repeat his funny little role in the hilarious previous installment in this film, Thor: Ragnarök (2017): “We were repeating a cameo that we, that Luke Hemsworth and I, did in the last [filme]”, he admitted in an interview. “And we had a lot of fun, so Taika (Waititi) brought us back to go over that joke and make it a little bit better.” We can therefore assume that there will be a new theater about the superheroic exploits of Asgard.

But it seems that other co-stars have not been as lucky as The unstoppable Will Hunting (1998). Welshman Christian Bale has told Press Stage that the characters played by Jeff Goldblum and Peter Dinklage for Marvel, the cheeky Grand Master and the little great Eitri the ones we met in Thor: Ragnarök Y Avengers: Infinity War (2018) respectively, they shared the screen with theirs in two moments of Thor: Love and Thunder. But not anymore.

Jeff Goldblum and Peter Dinklage, out of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

The first of these guys, whose real name is En Dwi Gast, was the ruler of sakaar, an artificial planet that serves as a garbage dump, in which he organized fights in the style of the Roman Colosseum and which witnessed a funny clash between the God of Thunder and the Hulk. With the help of Loki, the Sakaarian Rebellion against his tyranny was successful, thus overthrowing him. And he ended up sharing a flat on Earth with a friend of Thor according to Team Darryl (2018).

As for Eitri, it is the former king of the dwarven smiths of Nidavellir, and forged the Mjölnir at the request of Odin and the Stormbreaker for the character of Chris Hemsworth after Thanos forced his people to create the Infinity Gauntlet for him, before slaughtering them and allowing only the monarch to survive. And, from what Christian Bale tells, they would have somehow faced Gorr, the Butcher God, the main antagonist of Thor: Love and Thunder.

“I got to work with Peter Dinklage. That’s not in the final movie, but it’s fantastic,” she admitted. “I got to work with Jeff Goldblum, and he’s not in the final movie either.” Because “many things end in I usually from the cutting room even though they are beautiful and shiny things”. A real shame for both artists and for the fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. If it is not a fat troll, we will have to wait to see them in the extras of the physical editions.



