Dakota Johnson, implicated in the case of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp for this unpublished video

dakota johnson She has been worried after Johnny Depp’s trial against Amber Heard became so mediatic. Everything has an origin and in this case it is a video that is now on everyone’s lips.

It was around 2015 when the actress appears in a clip with Johnny at a press conference, and has since been linked to the issue.

It is a moment of Venice Film Festival in 2015, on the occasion of the film Black Mass, in which they coincided by sitting next to each other.

An instant stood out, and that was when the Pirates of the Caribbean actor put his bandaged finger on the table and dakota turned to see him.

The controversy of Dakota Johnson and Johnny Depp

Apparently the injury he presented Depp at that moment, it was a sequel to the altercation in which Amber he cut off his finger. Netizens immediately made their assumptions with comments like, “The exact moment when dakota johnson I knew that Amber Heard was violent with Johnny Depp.”





However, for her this whole situation has been uncomfortable and has even caused her fear: “I don’t remember that at all, but please, get me out of this. Don’t let this go any further,” she stressed for the magazine Vanity Fair.

In addition, she was worried that at some point she would be involved in the trial: “Can you imagine, oh my God, if they called me to the witness stand?”