Cristiano Ronaldo away from the Premier, an Italian club hopes for it

According to the English tabloids, Cristiano Ronaldo would have communicated to Manchester United his willingness to be sold in order to aspire once again to the Champions League, and despite his monster signing, here is also Naples among the suitors.

The exclusion from the Champions League and the arrival of Ten Haag al Manchester United they should have immediately sounded the alarm bell in the Red Devils house: Cristiano Ronaldo now he meditates his farewell and Napoli seems to be among the suitors, as reported The Athletic.

Let’s clarify immediately: The Naples he would only ask for information on the player who at the age of 37 receives a monster hiring of over 25 million, figure out of reach for the corporate philosophy based on the savings of the owner Aurelio De Laurentiis, but which perhaps points to the beauty of the Neapolitan city and the charm of the Champions League to convince CR7 agent Jorge Mendes to negotiate.

What future for CR7?

Given the crazy engagement, the possible clubs interested in the Portuguese phenomenon can be counted on the fingers of one hand. In pole remains the Chelsea of the new Todd Boehly property, as well as the Bayern Monaco that with the possible farewell of Lewandowski is looking for another purebred bomber, but at the moment the economic demands of the footballer do not satisfy the Bavarian club.

In recent days, a rumor that had died out in the bud had approached CR7 to Rome of his compatriot and former coach at the time of Real Josè Mourinho, but the feeling with the former coach certainly cannot bridge the economic gap.

The only clubs that have the right financial resources are the City of Guardiola and PSG, but if for the Citizens the purchase of Erling Haaland represented the hit of the summer, for PSG the renewal of Mbappé’s contract for 50 million the year plus about 120 million to sign and the heavy wages of Messi and Neymar at the moment exclude the arrival of the Portuguese phenomenon.