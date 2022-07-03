Cristiano Ronaldo approached Napoli, Romano: “The truth about Mendes-club Serie A talks”

Editorial board3 JUL 2022 20:48

The British media insist on matching Cristiano Ronaldo to the Naples and other top Serie A clubs. Fabrizio Romanojournalist and transfer market expert of Sky Sportsshed light on the future of CR7 Street Youtube: “After having consulted several sources, close to CR7, his agent Jorge Mendes and Cristiano’s family, the reality is this: he wants to leave Manchester United. And his agent has been clear with United: in case of a good proposal, Ronaldo wants to leave this summer. A strong message from Ronaldo to the Red Devils: it is not an official request for sale, but the Portuguese was clear. ”









“Ronaldo – continued Romano – is unhappy, first of all because United has not made any purchases to date. He is very ambitious and not happy and he told the club: I don’t want to stay, I don’t feel ambition in this club. “

“Now, what are the real possibilities on the table of Jorge Mendes? He is talking to different clubs about Cristiano, and not just about Cristiano. But when he meets some clubs, he also mentions Ronaldo’s name. He talked about it for example with Bayern Munich, even if the last contact dates back to a week ago and the Germans deny the interest publicly “.