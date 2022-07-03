CINEMA. Back to the future, a stylish car that travels back in time

It’s 1985 and Marty (Michael J. Fox) he lives with his family in a fictional Hill Valley, California. The young man must deal with his shyness and his father’s pusillanimous character. George (Crispin Glover)a poorly paid employee who endures constant abuse from his boss, Biff Tannen (Thomas Wilson) plus his mother’s old-fashioned thinking Lorraine (Lea Thompson) that he doesn’t look favorably on his son’s musical compositions.

The young guitarist and skateboarder searches for his eccentric friend, the bankrupt inventor Dr. Emmett Brown (Christopher Lloyd) to do science experiments. The origin of their relationship is never clearly defined but Brown is like a funny guy, passionate and full of good intentions.

The eccentric, frizzy-haired doctor in a lab coat invites Marty to drop by Twin Pines Mall, to present his latest invention, a DeLorean, a plutonium-modified sports car that has the ability to travel through time. The catch is that the plutonium Doc used was stolen. The doctor had always dreamed of visiting the future (25 years in the future to be exact) but just as he prepares the trip, the people from whom he had stolen the plutonium appear on the scene, shoot him and Marty manages to escape by getting into the vehicle and he accidentally flashes back to 1955. There, he must seek out the younger version of Dr. Brown to help him return to his time.

The trip back in time is visually mesmerizing, with great sets and plenty of vehicles to recreate the 1950s. This is also where the most hilarious comedy comes in, stemming from Marty’s familiarity with future events, the photo Marty shows Brown for convincing him that he comes from the future, the reference to Ronald Reagan actor/president that generates a series of jokes about the doctor, his positive and negative influences and his interference with the future (such as the inadvertent invention of the skateboard) and the reflection of how the characters from the past (including those of Marty’s family) behaved in their youth, cleverly carried out in parallel with identical dialogue. His frequent hesitation in giving too much information, having awkward conversations with his parents when they were teenagers, and trying to convince the doctor that he is from the future thanks to an invention he has yet to invent make the film a comic genius. Excessive amounts of make-up gleefully decorate the younger actors to present older versions of themselves, a much more witty and fun technique than casting other actors.

Return to the future it is by far one of the best done time travel movies ever made and addresses even the most common loophole regarding characters from the future affecting the course of the past, leading directly to the presumed present unchanged. The multiple versions of each role created by introducing numerous timelines doesn’t seem terribly complex in the context of the movie. The butterfly effect is deliberately posed in order to prevent Marty from meddling in anything that might interrupt what is supposed to happen, as well as warning of the danger of anyone knowing too much about his own destiny. This is given a slight twist when necessary, with a mildly conceptualized explanation such as the gradual disappearance of Marty’s brothers warning that his very existence is threatened. In a brilliant subplot, he is forced to make amends for the past that he has inadvertently recalibrated by devising a way to reconnect his future parents. Directed by Robert Zemeckisexecutive produced by steven spielberg and with an excellent cast and an Academy Award-nominated screenplay, Return to the future is an unforgettable, exciting, funny and spectacularly entertaining cinematic treasure.

Data sheet:

Director: Robert Zemeckis

Photography: Dean Cundey

Cast: Michael J Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, Crispin Glover.





