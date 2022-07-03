Christian Bale plans to take a break from Hollywood

Christian Bale credit: Bang Showbiz

The Oscar-winning actor’s latest project ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is set to hit theaters this summer and will be followed by David O. Russell’s period drama ‘Amsterdam’ later this year, so Christian Bale is already planning to take a break of the world of cinema.

This was revealed by the actor to Total Film: “I usually need a lot of time between one and the other because I can’t turn in an instant. I’m very slow. But the way things turned out (due to the COVID-19 pandemic), I had to go straight from David’s movie to Taika’s. It was like a boom, a boom. Straight into the other.”

The two films are very different and Christian insists that he has done enough work to make them go smoothly. However, that has forced him to take a step back in his acting career.

The 48-year-old movie star – who is one of Hollywood’s most sought-after actors – added: “I’ve worked a lot harder than anyone wanted to, and I think I’m going to be gone for a while.”

Christian is famous for using a method acting technique for many of his on-screen roles, which could explain his need to have long breaks between projects.