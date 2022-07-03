Chris Pratt sends a message of support to the Peruvian National Team before the playoff

American actor Chris Pratt is considered a fan of the Peruvian National Team. Therefore, before the playoff game that will decide our qualification for the World Cup Qatar 2022sent a message of encouragement to the Peruvian players.

Through the Twitter account of “Film Fans”, a video clip was viralized in which the protagonist of “Jurassic World: Dominion” appears dedicating a few words of support to the red-and-white. “Peru, it’s me again,” the interpreter is heard saying.

“You are my favorite soccer team and there is only one game left, I believe in you. And you can achieve it. Let’s go!”, said Chris Pratt, who seems to be aware of the future of the Peruvian National Team, which is playing its sixth pass to a soccer world cup.

“I support Peru, we will win and we will achieve the goal,” he added.

Currently, Chris Pratt is in the promotion of the film “Jurassic World: Dominion”, which opens in theaters on June 9. The other leading role in the film fell to actress Bryce Dallas Howard.

Chris Pratt, fan of the Peruvian National Team

Four years ago Chris Pratt had ensured that the Peruvian National Team It is “the best team in the world” a few days before the start of the 2018 World Cup in Russia. The Peruvian journalist Maykoll Calderón made it known in a video published on his social networks.

“Peru is the best team in the world. My favorite team? Probably Peru, they have waited so long and I am a fan of Farfán and Guerrero. And I think they are the best team in the world. And not only in the world but beyond the world”, The actor from “Guardians of the Galaxy” said on that occasion.

In Russia 2018, the Peruvian National Team qualified amid great expectation after his winning streak and with the return of Paolo Guerrerowhich was authorized by the Swiss Federal Court.

The Bicolor was part of Group C of the World Cup together with France, Denmark and Australia; however, it was eliminated from the World Cup after a match against the French team.

“Jurassic World: Dominion”, the last of the saga

At the beginning of May, Chris Pratt, one of the protagonists along with Bryce Dallas Howard, of the film “Jurassic World: Dominion”, assured Today that this will be the last film in the franchise.

“Thirty years in the making: this is the sixth Jurassic movie and it’s the end of this franchise,” the actor said. Driver Savannah Guthrie asked him if it would really be like that. And he answered in the affirmative, claiming that he had reunited the original cast of the first trilogy with that of the second, and that was enough to think that.

“There’s the original cast: Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum; plus the ‘Jurassic World’ cast, all of our stories converge in a way that’s very much an ending,” he stated.

For Chris Pratt, working with the original cast, who only appeared in the first film, was amazing. “The first time I saw ‘Jurassic-Park’I was 13 years old, I had no idea I was ever going to be an actor… and these people were, like, cemented in my mind as icons… So to work with them, it’s a dream come true,” he said.

