Sidharth Malhotra struck a chord with the Hollywood star Chris Pratt when they got together for a video call while promoting Pratt’s latest series, terminal list. The two bonded over Indian food, exercise, and “fart breaks,” with Chris promising Sidharth that he would soon visit India and try bheja fry.

Referencing a video of Chris ‘ ‘fart breaks’ on the sets of his recently released series, Siddhartha He said, “I thought it was funny.” Chris, who claims to be a huge ‘foodie’, revealed that the ‘fart breaks’ on sets were due to his birthday treats. “It was my birthday week and my wife made me birthday cookies. You have to do what you have to do,” she told the shershaah actor.

Sidharth also expressed his desire to do the same in India, but was quick to add that it might not be the best option for him. “Maybe I’m going to use it on my sets. It is a problem in India that we have so many people around. Even if I go out, there are like a hundred people around,” he said.

“But that’s good, you can blame someone else,” Chris laughed.

In the course of the conversation, Sidharth asked Chris if he liked to eat Indian food, to which he Guardians of the Galaxy the actor said that he really likes to have Indian food for its rich flavor.

Sidharth then asked Chris to decode some indian disheslike chicken 65 and bheja fry. amazed by him bheja fry plate Chris said, “I would try that. Sounds good. I like everything that is fried. Anyone can cook a prime rib, but if someone can make a goat’s brain taste good, they have extra special skills.”

The duo also addressed various topics, including physical aptitude and play the officers of the armed forces. Sidharth rehearsed the role of Captain Vikram Batra in shershaah and Chris plays a US Navy SEAL in his latest series.

